Shelter-in-place ordered after building explosion in Louisville, Kentucky, neighborhood

(CNN) — A large explosion was heard in a Louisville, Kentucky, neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, sources tell CNN affiliate WLKY News.

The explosion is believed to have occurred in a building in the Clifton neighborhood, the sources told WLKY, and there may be people trapped inside. Aerial video from WLKY shows massive damage to a commercial building.

“There has been a hazardous materials incident at 1901 Payne St. A shelter in place order has been issued for those in a one mile radius,” the Louisville Metro Government said on X.

