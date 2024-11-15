5 things to know for Nov. 15: Trump’s Cabinet, Measles, Tropical Storm Sara, UFO sightings, Ford

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Look up at the night sky this weekend for a celestial double feature. November’s full moon will shine bright today as the last supermoon of the year. Sky-gazers may also be able to see the Leonid meteor shower as it reaches its peak on Saturday night into early Sunday.

1. Trump’s Cabinet

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen vaccine skeptic and conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his secretary of Health and Human Services, the latest in a series of controversial Cabinet picks. Analysts say that Trump’s decision to put RFK Jr. in charge of the health of 350 million Americans, despite his stances on vaccines that contradict the science-based research of most medical experts, is likely to ignite a new debate about the real-world implications of a second Trump term. If, for instance, Kennedy’s advice led to a lowering of the penetration of vaccines in the US population, a significant number of lives could be at risk. Trump also selected North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to run the Department of the Interior and said his criminal defense attorney Todd Blanche will be the No. 2 lawyer at the Department of Justice.

2. Measles

Global measles cases surged by more than 20% to an estimated 10.3 million last year, the CDC and WHO said Thursday. Around 107,000 people, mostly young children, died — an “unacceptable” death toll from a disease that’s preventable through vaccination, the health groups said. Measles can be deadly and debilitating, but it is preventable with two doses of the highly effective measles vaccine. One dose is 93% effective against measles, and two doses are 97% effective. But since the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a global decline in the number of people getting even standard vaccinations. In the US, a dip in measles vaccination rates among kindergartners meant coverage has been well below the federal target for four years in a row.

3. Tropical Storm Sara

Tropical Storm Sara is unleashing heavy rainfall in northeastern Honduras, with life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides anticipated this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center. Earlier forecasts from the NHC cautioned residents along the eastern Gulf of Mexico to monitor the storm for its potential to reach the US, but the center now believes the storm might not survive its trek through Central America and Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. However, parts of Honduras are bracing for rainfall up to 30 inches and floods that may also impact other parts of the region. Sara, which formed Thursday afternoon, is the 18th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

4. UFO sightings

The Pentagon has received hundreds of reports of new UFO sightings, including “several particularly interesting cases,” according to the director of the office that investigates these reports — but reiterated it found no evidence of alien activity. The Pentagon, working with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and other government agencies, has received a total of 1,652 reports to date, according to a newly released annual report, including 757 new reports between May 2023 and June 2024. The growing number of new sightings represents an expanding effort by the US government to catalog, track and investigate what are officially called unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, especially since a number of the sightings are near military bases and national security facilities.

5. Ford

Ford is being fined up to $165 million after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ruled the automaker moved too slowly in recalling cars with faulty rearview cameras. The ruling comes three years after the NHTSA opened an investigation to determine whether Ford waited too long to issue its 2020 recall of 600,000 vehicles. The models affected included the 2020 Ford Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, F-150, Mustang, Ranger and Transit, as well as the Lincoln Corsair and Nautilus. Drivers began reporting that year that their cameras sometimes showed a blank screen. The agency this week said Ford failed to issue a “timely recall” and did not meet certain deadlines to report back on its progress. The penalty levied against Ford is one of the largest in the NHTSA’s 54-year history.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson to face off in major boxing match today

The highly anticipated bout between Paul, 27, and Tyson, 58, will air live on Netflix later today. Here’s what you should know.

The real reason Starbucks is bringing back self-serve milk and sugar

Starbucks customized drinks overwhelmed workers. Now the company wants you to add your own sugar and milk.

US returns looted antiquities worth $10 million to India

The US sent back over 1,400 looted artifacts as part of an ongoing initiative to repatriate stolen art from countries across South and Southeast Asia.

Scuffle breaks out at France-Israel soccer match

A brief scuffle broke out during a tense Israel-France football match on Thursday, but a heavy security presence in Paris ensured there was no repeat of the large-scale violence seen in Amsterdam last week.

Eva Longoria opens up about choosing to live abroad

The “Desperate Housewives” star explains why her family decided to leave Los Angeles and split their time between Spain and Mexico.

QUIZ TIME

Which item was recently removed from school menus across the US?

A. Pop Tarts

B. Cheetos

C. Lunchables

D. Twinkies

TODAY’S NUMBER

260 million

That’s around how many people in the US will be overweight or obese by 2050, according to a new study. This forecast would mean a swath of the country could be facing health complications associated with a high body mass index, or BMI, including diabetes, cancer, heart problems, breathing issues and mental health challenges.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates.”

— Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, explaining Thursday that interest rates are still expected to decline further, but suggested they might not be that much lower over the next few months. For now, inflation is expected to continue with its steady downward trend, despite some bumps along the road, according to economists and Powell.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

New Zealand MPs disrupt parliament with haka

The New Zealand Parliament was suspended after Maori members staged a haka to disrupt the vote on a contentious bill seen by many as undermining the rights of the country’s Indigenous people. Watch the video here.

