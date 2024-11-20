‘Golden visas’ in demand, helping kids manage anger, giraffes in danger: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ ‘Golden visas’: Europe could soon be welcoming a wave of wealthy Americans, as Democratic voters facing another Donald Trump presidency consider moving abroad. Interest in visas that allow people to effectively buy foreign citizenship or residence has skyrocketed among US citizens since the election.

2️⃣ Giraffes in peril: The tallest animal in the world is in trouble because of habitat loss, poaching, urbanization and drought. US wildlife officials are proposing that some species of giraffes be listed as endangered or threatened for the first time.

3️⃣ Sunny delight: New images captured by the Solar Orbiter mission showcase the highest-resolution views of the sun’s visible surface ever seen, revealing dark sunspots and continuously moving charged gas called plasma.

4️⃣ Modern makeover: Several cities around the globe have reinvented themselves, but perhaps none more successfully than Almaty, Kazakhstan. Here’s how a drab Soviet metropolis became Central Asia’s capital of cool.

5️⃣ Knee pain: Aching joints are surprisingly common — about 25% of adults experience knee problems, according to a recent study. These easy exercises can help.

🦀 Sea of red: Millions of red crabs travel from the forests of Australia’s Christmas Island National Park to the ocean to mate and spawn every year. The migration usually happens after the first rainfall of the wet season.

• Judge sentences Georgia nursing student Laken Riley’s murderer to life in prison

• Susan Smith, who killed her 2 young children 30 years ago, denied parole

• Remote work crackdown: How Trump’s DOGE could push federal workers to quit

320

🕷️ That’s how many tarantulas a man had strapped to his body when he was detained by authorities at an airport in Lima, Peru. They also found centipedes and ants.

🪱 Ocean photobomb: Scientists were surprised to find a long-lost species of marine worms living alongside pygmy seahorses in coral colonies from Japan to Australia.

Troubled childhood: As a young man, Kimes went on a deadly crime spree with his domineering mother. Now he’s speaking out about what his life was like growing up.

🛍️ New York’s Fifth Avenue used to be the world’s most expensive shopping street. A street in which European city just took over the top spot in the rankings?

﻿A. Milan

B. Paris

C. Madrid

D. London

⭐ Details matter: Irish actor Paul Mescal, star of the “Gladiator II” movie, played a trivia game about his life against a woman who calls herself his “biggest fan” — and lost.

🦬 Team spirit: Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders celebrated superfan Peggy Coppom in a big way on her 100th birthday. Coppom — whose family started going to games in 1940 — was honored with a special apparel line and listened as a sold-out crowd at Folsom Field sang “Happy Birthday” during a win against Utah.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. It’s Milan’s Via Monte Napoleone, marking the first time a European city has topped the rankings.

