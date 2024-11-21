Father of alleged Georgia school shooter pleads not guilty to charges that he shares responsibility for killings

By Andy Rose and Devon M. Sayers, CNN

Winder, Georgia (CNN) — Colin Gray, the father of alleged Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning to charges – including two counts of second-degree murder – alleging that he shares responsibility for the September shooting.

Gray did not appear in court, and the plea was entered on his behalf by his attorney, Jimmy Berry, who waived a formal arraignment.

Gray faces 29 charges, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

In the indictment, a grand jury said Gray gave his son “access to a firearm and ammunition after receiving sufficient warning that Colt Gray would endanger the bodily safety of another,” calling it “a substantial and unjustifiable risk.”

Colt Gray, 14, is charged with killing two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School in Winder, northeast of Atlanta, leaving nine others injured. He was indicted on 55 counts, including four counts each of malice murder and felony murder. He will be tried as an adult. Colt Gray entered a not guilty plea in court last month.

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense declined to comment on the proceedings after Thursday’s brief court hearing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

