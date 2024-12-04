Woman who stowed away on plane to Paris placed on flight back to US

By Chris Boyette and Saskya Vandoorne, CNN

Paris (CNN) — A Russian woman who stowed away on a flight from New York to Paris last week is on her way back to the United States.

The woman left Paris on Wednesday aboard a flight from Charles de Gaulle Airport at 3:02 p.m. local time (9:02 a.m. ET) and is en route to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The 57-year-old woman was escorted onto the Delta Air Lines operated plane by two French security officials. “Everything is going to plan,” an airport official said.

Two previous attempts to send her back to the US were abandoned after she started screaming after boarding a plane Saturday and on Tuesday when Delta refused to fly her after she boarded. Delta declined to comment on its reasons for refusing to transport her.

The flight was scheduled to arrive in New York at 5:25 p.m. ET, and US authorities will meet the woman at the airport for questioning.

The initial incident, in which the woman hid in the airplane lavatory on one of the busiest travel days of the year, has raised serious questions about airport security after she was able to bypass multiple checkpoints.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.