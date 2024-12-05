Skip to Content
CNN - National

A visual timeline of the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

By
Published 12:24 PM

By Lauren Mascarenhas and Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway for the man who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Wednesday morning, in what police believe was a targeted attack.

The gunman shot Thompson outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan before fleeing through the city.

Police are using video surveillance to piece together the suspect’s movements before and after the shooting Wednesday. Here’s a visual timeline of the alleged gunman’s movements before, during and after the shooting:

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content