5 things to know for Dec. 6: UnitedHealthcare CEO, South Korea, Tsunami warning lifted, Mass deportations, 4-day workweek

(CNN) — NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon this decade amid a renewed international push for lunar exploration, is facing more delays. The mission was previously set to launch in 2026 but will now take place no earlier than mid-2027.

Authorities are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. As the manhunt extends into a third day, more details have emerged as police continue their investigation. The NYPD released photos Thursday showing a “person of interest” smiling during a flirtatious moment with a female employee at a hostel on New York’s Upper West Side. A CNN law enforcement analyst said the photo “yielded what is so far the most significant clue to identifying him.” Authorities also said the man traveled by Greyhound bus to New York 10 days before the shooting and used a fake New Jersey driver’s license to check into the hostel.

The leader of South Korea’s ruling party said today that President Yoon Suk Yeoul needs to be immediately suspended from duty to protect the country from “grave danger.” The reversal by Han Dong-hoon, chief of Yoon’s own People Power Party, comes after he received “credible evidence” that Yoon had ordered the arrest of key politicians during the short-lived martial law decree imposed on Tuesday night. Yoon’s order was met with shock and anger across the country, with protesters and opposition figures demanding his impeachment. Han’s comments today are the latest sign that support for Yoon is wavering within his own party, which has criticized his declaration of martial law but has not expressed outright support for impeachment.

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. A quake that strong is relatively rare, with officials reporting only about 15 around the world each year. The quake was also the 12th strongest earthquake recorded in the state since 1906. A tsunami warning that was issued for nearly 5 million people in parts of California and the Oregon coastline was canceled by the National Tsunami Warning Center after some residents fled their homes. Officials from the US Geological Survey said they had not received reports of landslides or other significant damage.

Mexico hopes to strike a deal with President-elect Donald Trump to limit the number of third-country deportees it could receive from the US, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday. Faced with the prospect of mass deportations across the US-Mexico border, Sheinbaum is setting up meetings with the governors of Mexican border states to “agree on how to receive our compatriots.” “We hope [mass deportations] don’t happen, but if they do, we will be ready to receive them,” she added. Since 2022, US Customs and Border Protection have recorded a yearly average of over 500,000 encounters with migrants from Central American nations, such as El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Thousands of encounters have also involved migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and China, among others.

Tokyo is set to introduce a four-day workweek for government employees in its latest push to help working mothers and boost record-low fertility rates. Many sociologists attribute the plunging birth rates to Japan’s unforgiving work culture and rising costs of living. “We will review work styles … with flexibility, ensuring no one has to give up their career due to life events such as childbirth or childcare,” said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. The shift to a four-day workweek has sparked growing interest in the West, where some companies are exploring compressed hours to attract talent seeking better work-life balance. A number of other experiments with the four-day workweek have been conducted around the world, including a successful trial in 2022 across 33 companies, with the majority based in the US and Ireland.

$260 million

That’s at least how much Elon Musk spent on efforts to help send President-elect Donald Trump back to the White House, including funding a mysterious super PAC, new filings show. That makes him one of the largest single political underwriters of a presidential campaign.

“The violence and intimidation and destruction at a place of worship is something that we should never see in Australia.”

— Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, after a fire at a Melbourne synagogue early today sent worshippers fleeing for safety. Police are searching for two masked suspects in the attack condemned by the prime minister as a clear act of antisemitism.

