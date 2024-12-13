5 things to know for Dec. 13: January 6 rioters, Grocery prices, Syria, Ukraine, Stanley recall

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Today is Friday the 13th — a day regarded as unlucky among the 25% of Americans who consider themselves superstitious. Don’t be scared of this eerie date, though. Try incorporating some positive mindfulness practices in your life and see what happens!

1. January 6 rioters

President-elect Donald Trump said that his Day One priority in office is to pardon the rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. But it’s not clear who among the hundreds of convicted rioters, defendants awaiting trial and remaining fugitives would receive clemency. Trump advisers are still solidifying their approach to the pardons and defense attorneys are scrambling to convince the incoming administration that their clients are deserving. Meanwhile, a Justice Department watchdog found that there were no undercover FBI employees at the Capitol during the January 6 riot, rejecting speculation from Trump allies who have for years suggested that the violence that day was provoked by federal agents.

2. Grocery prices

The cost of grocery store items in November was a bit more painful than they have been for a while. Americans paid 22% more for groceries last month compared to when Donald Trump left office in January 2021, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data released earlier this week. And, compared to February 2020, before the pandemic, Americans paid 27% more for groceries in November. The president-elect on Thursday said Americans are “going to be affording their groceries very soon” but also admitted that might be very hard to achieve. Even if Trump helps improve supply chain issues, analysts say other policies he’s pledged to enact, including broad-based tariffs and mass deportations of migrants who entered the country illegally, risk raising food prices substantially.

3. Syria

Rebel leader Mohammad al-Jolani urged Syrians to celebrate the fall of the Assad regime without firing shots after accidental gunfire caused deadly chaos in the northern city of Raqqa. Jolani’s message comes after hundreds of people took to the streets of Raqqa on Thursday to celebrate the ouster of longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad and a man lost control of his machine gun, mistakenly opening fire on bystanders. At least one person was killed and 15 wounded, according to a local journalist and witnesses. Additionally, more than 1 million people have been displaced across Syria since the collapse of the Assad regime, the UN estimates. Food shortages are widespread in Aleppo, the second-largest city, it said.

4. Ukraine

Russia launched a widespread attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight, forcing the country to implement emergency power outages, Ukrainian authorities said today. “The enemy continues its terror. Once again, the energy sector across Ukraine is under massive attack,” Ukrainian energy minister German Halushchenko said. The extent of the damage had yet to be clarified, he added while urging people to remain in shelters. Moscow’s forces have intensified bombardments of Ukraine in recent months, leaving the country in a precarious position as the war grinds into its third winter. The US on Thursday also announced a $500 million aid package for Ukraine in the coming days that will pull equipment out of US military stocks to help put Kyiv on a strong footing going into 2025, a senior Biden administration official said.

5. Stanley recall

Stanley, the drinkware brand that exploded in popularity on social media, issued a recall of roughly 2.6 million travel mugs over potential “burn hazards,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recall applies to all Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs sold in the US, which have polypropylene lids that were found to loosen once exposed to “heat and torque,” therefore posing a burn risk. Stanley received more than 90 reports worldwide over problems relating to the detached lids — 38 of those complaints were tied to burn injuries, with 11 of those requiring medical attention. The drinkware brand posted instructions on how to identify models and replace lids on a recall website.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$1 million

That’s how much Amazon plans to donate to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Meta also announced earlier this week that it donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund as tech companies continue to seek closer relationships with the incoming administration.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“For far too long, the largest banks have exploited a legal loophole that has drained billions of dollars from Americans’ deposit accounts.”

— Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, announcing the agency is cracking down on overdraft fees charged to customers of large banks and credit unions. The rule, unveiled Thursday, would cap overdraft fees at $5 — a substantial savings from the $35 that customers are typically charged.

