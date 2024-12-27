New York attorney general releases ‘shocking and disturbing’ videos of inmate’s fatal beating

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday released what she described as “shocking and disturbing” footage from body-worn cameras of correctional officers showing the fatal beating of an inmate at the Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York.

Robert Brooks died in the early morning of December 10 after he was beaten by correctional officers at the Marcy Correctional Facility, according to the Associated Press. Brooks, 43, had been serving a 12-year prison sentence for first-degree assault since 2017.

CNN is reviewing the footage, parts of which show Brooks with his hands handcuffed behind his back on an exam table in a medical examination room as he is punched and kicked by surrounding officers.

The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations previously announced it had opened an investigation into Brooks’ death.

“As Attorney General, you have my word that we will use every possible tool available to us to investigate this death thoroughly and swiftly,” James said Friday.

She said four of the officers involved were wearing body cameras but did not activate them, so the cameras did not record audio of the incident.

“These videos are shocking and disturbing, and I advise all to take appropriate care before choosing to watch them,” she said.

Brooks had been transferred from Mohawk Correctional Facility, another Oneida County prison, to Marcy Correctional Facility on December 9, according to James.

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a Saturday statement she had directed an internal review of Brooks’ death and told the state correction department to fire 14 workers involved.

“The vast majority of correction officers do extraordinary work under difficult circumstances, and we are all grateful for their service,” Hochul said. “But we have no tolerance for individuals who cross the line, break the law and engage in unnecessary violence or targeted abuse.”

The Marcy Correctional Facility is a medium-security state prison located in Oneida County, around 52 miles east of Syracuse.

The Brooks family has reviewed the body camera footage of the beating, Elizabeth Mazur, an attorney for the family, said in a statement to CNN.

“As expected, watching the horrific and violent final moments of Robert’s life was devastating for his loved ones, and will be disturbing to anyone who views the video following its release by the Attorney General’s Office,” the statement said. “We will not rest until we have secured justice for Robert’s memory, and safety for the prisoners at Marcy Correctional Facility.”

In a Friday statement, NYSCOPBA, the union that represents New York correctional officers, described the footage of the beating as “incomprehensible to say the least” and “certainly not reflective of the great work that the vast majority of our membership conducts every day.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado and Tanika Gray contributed to this report.