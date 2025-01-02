10 people injured in drive-by shooting at a nightclub in Queens, New York

By Karina Tsui and John Miller, CNN

(CNN) — Ten people waiting in line for a private event at a nightclub in Jamaica, Queens, were injured late Wednesday night in an apparent drive-by shooting, New York City police officials said.

Four men approached a group of 15 young people in line outside Amazura Concert Hall and fired about 30 rounds, New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said at a news conference early Thursday.

The 10 injured people were taken to area hospitals and all are expected to recover, having suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Rivera said.

The assailants drove away in a light-colored Sedan with out of state license plates, Rivera said.

The victims shot outside Amazura ranged from 16 to 20 years old, Rivera said, and police are working to determine what kind of event was taking place and whether the venue was operating appropriately.

Rivera said the private event was “at capacity” with 90 people inside, and called on the public for more information.

“The public has been instrumental in recent weeks in helping us capture dangerous people,” he said.

Amazura Concert Hall issued a statement on its Instagram account reacting to the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent and unfortunate isolated incident that occurred. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless act. We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation and to help bring those responsible to justice,” the account posted.

“We also want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our patrons, event promoters, and the local community for their overwhelming outpouring of support and concern during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.