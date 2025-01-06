5 things to know for Jan. 6: Severe weather, Presidential transition, New Orleans attack, Ukraine, Golden Globes

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Today is the last day for the public to pay their respects in Atlanta to former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100 last week. His casket will then be flown to Washington, DC, where he will lie in state at the US Capitol until his official funeral service on Thursday.

1. Severe weather

More than 55 million Americans are under winter storm alerts across the US as a powerful weather system sweeps through the Midwest and mid-Atlantic regions. Tens of thousands of people in Kansas and Missouri are without power and several stores are running out of essential goods. The severe weather is hammering parts of Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana, where snow-covered roads caused numerous accidents over the weekend. Millions from Nebraska to Texas and east to Louisiana are also under cold weather alerts, where low temperatures below freezing are forecast for some areas. By Tuesday, temperature drops of as much as 30 degrees below normal are possible for the eastern two-thirds of the US.

2. Presidential transition

Members of Congress will meet on Capitol Hill today amid winter storm alerts to officially certify the election of President-elect Donald Trump. The ceremonial process will clear the way for Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president in two weeks on January 20. Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over the counting of electoral votes for each state and will have to formally certify her own loss — and Trump’s victory. Today’s certification marks the four-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, riot in which Trump’s supporters swarmed and vandalized the US Capitol. Trump has floated the possibility of pardons for some people found guilty in the riot.

3. New Orleans attack

Authorities have revealed chilling details about the timeline of events leading up to the New Year’s terror attack in New Orleans, which may have been years in the making. The 42-year-old attacker visited the city twice in the months before the holiday and used Meta Glasses to film Bourbon Street and plan out his attack, FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Lyonel Myrthil said Sunday. The mass killing has raised questions as to how the city secured the French Quarter and how a heavy-duty truck was able to drive onto one of the most pedestrian-heavy roads in the US, killing 14 and injuring at least 35 others. In the coming hours, President Joe Biden is expected to attend a vigil in New Orleans and deliver remarks honoring the victims.

4. Ukraine

Ukraine has launched a counterattack in the southern Russian border region of Kursk, warning that Russia is “getting what it deserves.” The Ukrainian military first launched an incursion into Kursk in August and has held much of the territory it took, despite efforts by Russian and recently deployed North Korean troops to drive Ukrainian units back across the border. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that Russia may be close to sharing advanced satellite technology with North Korea after the isolated nation supplied thousands of troops to help bolster Moscow’s invasion.

5. Golden Globes

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, which honor some of the best of film and TV, were presented on Sunday. “The Brutalist” won best drama film and “Emilia Pérez” took home the award for best musical or comedy, setting up both films for a busy award season. “Emilia Pérez” had a particularly strong night with four wins. “Shōgun” had a dominant showing in the TV categories, winning four awards, and the comedy “Hacks” nabbed best series and a Globe for lead Jean Smart. Musical mega-hit “Wicked” also won a recently added category recognizing box office hits, as award shows aim to honor films that get viewers into theaters despite the rise of streaming.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Brazilian nun becomes the world’s oldest person

A soccer-loving nun from Brazil is believed to have become the world’s oldest living person at nearly 117!

Why you should drink more water

Speaking of longevity, health experts say proper hydration can add years to your life. So, how much water is sufficient per day?

Melania Trump headed to the screen with Amazon documentary

The famously private incoming first lady will be the subject of a new documentary coming to Amazon’s Prime Video this year.

Here’s what trend forecasters think you’ll be wearing in 2025

From the resurrection of skinny jeans to donning pajamas during the day, here’s what experts believe you’ll add to your closet this year.

An NFL shake-up

The NFL’s New England Patriots fired head coach Jerod Mayo on Sunday after just one season. The Patriots join the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints as franchises that will be looking for a new head coach.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$9

That’s how much it will cost drivers entering New York City during peak hours now that the city has implemented a new congestion pricing toll. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to kill the program when he takes office, but it’s unclear if he will follow through.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Ultimately, United will add Starlink to its entire fleet.”

— United Airlines, announcing that its flights will have access to Elon Musk’s Starlink Wi-Fi services as early as this spring. The deal is yet another sign of the billionaire’s widening reach into industries across the US economy.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Inside a non-alcoholic bar

Washington, DC, bar owner Vergie Arandid opened Binge, the city’s first fully non-alcoholic bar. In this video, she explains why sober curiosity is no longer just a trend that happens during Dry January.

