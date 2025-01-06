Party City’s final days, ‘mystery volcano,’ athletes hooked on gaming: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Meghan Pryce, CNN

Want more from your sex life? Don't just assume your partner isn't in the mood anymore – or worse, having an affair. There's an often-overlooked way to spice things up, and it's actually quite simple.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Party’s over: Just before its bankruptcy, Party City sent employees to meet with suppliers in China. Then everything fell apart. “You sent us there and you left us out to dry,” a senior employee who was on the China trip told CNN. Inside the company’s final days.

2️⃣ ﻿‘Mystery volcano’: A historic eruption in 1831 was one of the most powerful of the 19th century and cooled the Earth’s climate. Now, nearly 200 years later, scientists have finally identified the location of the volcano.

3️⃣ Lead dangers: For the first time, the FDA has established guidance for levels of lead in processed baby foods. But child advocates are disappointed, with some saying the new limits aren’t low enough and that it’s too little, too late.

4️⃣ Hooked on gaming: You’d think pro athletes don’t play video games that much. Turns out, they do. One addiction expert recalls an NFL player missing out on a deal worth $14 million a year due to a video game habit. Here’s what makes athletes vulnerable.

5️⃣ Taking a trip to the UK? A new system will kick in on January 8 requiring visitors from 48 countries to apply and pay a fee before travel. How will it work and who needs one? This is everything you need to know about the UK’s new rules.

Watch this

🌪️ ‘I shouldn’t be here’: Brian Johnson was fishing in Winnie, Texas, with his dog and a friend when they got caught in a scary situation. A storm suddenly changed direction, and a tornado was on top of them in minutes.

Top headlines

• Congress formally certifies Trump’s 2024 election win — with Kamala Harris presiding

• Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation. What happens now?

• America’s first bird flu death reported in Louisiana

Check this out

✨ Sparkles and shimmers: Emma Stone sported a chic pixie cut, Zendaya channeled old Hollywood glamour and gold was the standout fashion trend at the Golden Globes. Take a look at the best red carpet looks.

330,000

🥤That’s how many deaths researchers estimate sugary drinks may cause each year, according to a new study.

Quiz time

👑 Abbie Stockard has been crowned the new Miss America. Which state is she from?

﻿A. Ohio

B. Florida

C. Alabama

D. Tennessee

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🧘‍♀️ Living intentionally: Mindful productivity isn’t about squeezing every second out of your day. It’s about creating a harmony that doesn’t just make you more productive but also more at peace. CNN’s Upasna Gautam shares her guide to help you crush your goals.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Alabama. Stockard, a 22-year-old Auburn University nursing student and cheerleader, triumphed over 51 other hopefuls.

Today's 5 Things PM was edited by CNN's Andrew Torgan and Kimberly Richardson.

