Canadian ‘Super Scooper’ plane grounded after hitting civilian drone over Los Angeles wildfires

By Pete Muntean, Kelly McCleary and James Legge, CNN

(CNN) — A Canadian “Super Scooper” aircraft fighting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles had to be grounded after it hit a drone flying in restricted airspace over the devastating blaze on Thursday, the local fire department said.

The specifically designed CL-415 firefighting planes are used to scoop up more than 1,500 gallons of ocean water to drop on active fires.

The plane in question, Quebec 1, “sustained wing damage and remains grounded and out of service,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Erik Scott said, adding that there were no reported injuries.

The collision caused the temporary grounding of all aircraft responding to the Palisades Fire, The War Zone reported, citing Cal Fire. It was one of the two such planes deployed to the site, The War Zone said.

CNN has contacted Cal Fire for comment.

The LAFD released photos of the plane – bearing the tail number C-GQBG – showing a hole in the front of one its wings. C-GQBG is listed on multiple flight tracking websites as a Canadair CL-415.

Two CL-415 planes are sent annually to California from the Canadian province of Quebec, under a 31-year-old agreement between their respective governments, CNN newsgathering partner CBC reported.

Sarah Bensadoun, a spokesperson for Quebec’s Transport Ministry, told CBC the province sends a firefighting team of 25 pilots and 20 technicians.

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on X a video of one of the planes in action in California, saying it was an example of “Neighbours helping neighbors,” using both American-English spelling and the British-English spelling more common in Canada.

The midair collision is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, which said the firefighting aircraft landed safely.

The FAA underscored late Thursday that it “has not authorized anyone unaffiliated with the Los Angeles firefighting operations to fly drones” in restricted airspace put in place over the wildfires.

“The FAA treats these violations seriously and immediately considers swift enforcement action for these offenses,” the agency said.

It said that drones near aerial firefighting can ground air tankers, slow fire response, and cost lives.

The FAA did not specify which agency was operating the aerial firefighting aircraft. Flight tracking data showed Cal Fire air tankers and helicopters as well as those from county fire departments and government contractors operating over the LA wildfires Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.