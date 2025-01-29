Skip to Content
FAA issues ground stop at Reagan National Airport after passenger plane collides midair with helicopter

Published 7:43 PM

By Mary Kay Mallonee and Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — A passenger jet collided with a Black Hawk helicopter midair as the flight was approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, DC, Wednesday night, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

A multi-agency search and rescue effort is in progress in the Potomac River, but there was no information on injuries from the collision, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

“A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time,” the FAA said in a statement. “PSA was operating Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas.”

The FAA has grounded flights at Reagan National Airport. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

“All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open,” Reagan National Airport said in a post on social media.

DC Fire and EMS confirmed that an aircraft was down in the river and fireboats are on the scene. Metro Police said their helicopter was not involved but didn’t share any additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

