Mapping the collision between a passenger plane and Black Hawk helicopter



CNN

By Renée Rigdon and Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — A passenger plane collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River – near Ronald Reagan National Airport just outside of Washington, DC – on Wednesday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and defense officials. There were 64 people on board the aircraft and three people aboard the helicopter.

Here is what we know, so far, in maps:

American Airlines flight 5342 took off from Wichita, Kansas bound for Washington. The collision occurred on the plane’s final approach to land at Reagan airport.

This is a developing story. Click here for the latest updates.

