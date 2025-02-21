New Los Angeles DA urges judge to deny Menendez brothers’ request for a new trial

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced Friday that his office will not support a petition brought by Erik and Lyle Menendez requesting the court reconsider their murder convictions as they claim new evidence of sexual abuse by their father.

Hochman declined, however, to announce his decision in the brothers’ separate resentencing request, saying he would address that issue in the coming weeks.

After serving more than three decades in prison for the grisly 1989 murders of their parents, Erik and Lyle Menendez have launched a multi-part bid for their freedom: a resentencing request, a petition for clemency to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the habeas petition, which Hochman is now opposing.

Though the brothers can still push for clemency or resentencing, Hochman’s Friday announcement upends the powerful momentum that had been building in their favor under the district attorney’s predecessor, George Gascón. The brothers’ bid for freedom has gained renewed national attention due to the emergence of new evidence and fervent social media support driven by the release of a documentary and fictionalized Netflix series last year.

