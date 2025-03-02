Delta Air Lines flight to New Orleans returns to Boston after ‘smoky odor’ detected in cabin

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — A Delta Air Lines flight to New Orleans Sunday morning was forced to return to Boston after a “smoky odor” was detected in the aircraft’s cabin, the airline said.

Shortly after takeoff around 8:48 a.m. ET, Delta Flight 1398 to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport declared an emergency for priority handling from air traffic control, according to Delta.

“Our flight crew followed established procedures and returned to Boston safely,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. “We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels.”

The Airbus A220 aircraft carrying 87 passengers, three flight attendants and two pilots made it back to the gate at Boston Logan International Airport safely, and the plane was met with emergency response personnel on the ground, per protocol.

CNN has reached out to the Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns and operates Boston Logan International Airport, for more information.

