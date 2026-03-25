Bill that could impact Harriman State Park heads to governor’s desk

IDAHO FALL, Idaho (KIFI) - The Friends of Harriman State Park say they remain fully committed to protecting the park and its public purpose after Senate Bill 1300 passed the Idaho House of Representatives by a 41-29-0 vote on Tuesday. It is now on its way to Governor Brad Little's desk. The Idaho Senate approved the bill on March 2nd by a 21-14 vote.

The bill would require the directors of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Idaho Fish and Game, and the Idaho Transportation Department to be appointed by the Governor, subject to Senate confirmation. Currently, the Parks and Recreation Department Director is appointed by a bipartisan committee based on qualifications and experience.

An attorney representing Thomas Dixon, the grandson of E. Roland and Gladys Harriman, sent a letter to state Representatives. The letter stated that the bill would break an agreement the state of Idaho made with the family when the property was donated on December 4, 1961.

The letter states that land known as Railroad Ranch was donated to the state to become Harriman State Park with some conditions. One of which states that "personnel shall be chosen on the basis of merit alone." The Harriman Family, according to the letter, believes SB 1300 would violate those conditions.

Friends of Harriman State Park say that if the agreement is breached, it puts the park at risk. The land could be given back to the family, removing the 11,000 acres from the state park system. A statement from Averell Harriman Fisk, grandson of Averell Harriman, the park "must be protected from political whims."

The sponsor of the bill disagrees with that assessment. Senator Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, says the Governor will still appoint directors based on merit. Under the present system, the directors are appointed by a board or a commission. Those members are appointed by the governor.

Okuniewicz believes there is "zero risk" of this bill violating the agreement with the Harriman family.

"The bill is perfectly in line with the agreement and can coexist with it quite easily." The Senator says having political appointees would improve relationships between the Legislature and the agencies.

Rep. Douglas Pickett, R-27, spoke to the full House just prior to Tuesday's vote, saying, "The language of the agreement concerns itself with the selection criteria, but not with who has the authority to make that selection and under what process that selection shall be made. And it is the consensus of a broad range of attorneys that this bill, its passage, will not affect that agreement."