People In Need Coalition (PINC) serves 75,000 meals to the hungry, and needs your help



Bonnie Champagne and a crew of ten volunteers prepare a delicious, steaming Tex-Mex lunch at the People in Need Coalition.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – For six years, angels at the People in Need Coalition (PINC) have been providing the hungry with hundreds of free lunches – three days a week.



“People don’t have food," said Monica Kachur, who has lived in Idaho Falls for six years. "This is the place to get something for the families.”



But the loss of Grocery Outlet in town means the non-profit is losing its primary food supplier, and the group of eight to ten volunteers are looking to the community to help fill the gap.



“I know for a lot of people, it's the difference between eating today and not eating today,” said Rachael Christensen, a friend of the non-profit.



On Wednesday, PINC volunteers cooked and gave out 524 Grab ‘n Go lunches with fresh, homemade Tex-Mex food, vegetables and dessert.



“Our goal is to greet them with a smile, to ask them how they're doing, and then to find out how many meals they need,” said People in Need Coalition (PINC) Founder Bonnie Champagne.



Last year, they provided 75,394 meals to people who need it most.



“They provide food Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They have lunches at 11:30 pick up," said Kachur, who came to visit and grab a lunch. "They also have in the front they have a table with food people donate, and people donate the clothes.”



The nondenominational non-profit is housed at First Christian Church on 1800 12th Street in Idaho Falls.



“For something like PINC that doesn't charge, that doesn't make you fill out paperwork, that doesn't demand anything from you, it really fills a tremendous gap in the people who tend to fall in the cracks,” Christensen said.



But now PINC finds itself in need as well.

“For the last several years, we have been supported by the Grocery Outlet, who just closed," Champagne said. "They gave us their rescued food, and this worked out very nicely for us. They're closed. We don't know how we're going to make up the difference, because it's pretty substantial."



The non-profit will have to close its doors in July without additional community support.

PINC is searching for cash donations and food contributions, and is also willing to take additional volunteers.

“Hopefully other grocery stores will donate here to help fill the gap that is going to be happening,” said Cheryl Kidd, a Pearl Health Clinic social worker.



If you'd like to contribute and keep the PINC Grab 'n Go lunch program going, you can donate directly to PINC's Venmo page here. You can also type in "Pinc Pinc" or search for @pincoalition on Venmo.



“We give out a lot of hugs. We give out encouragement – whatever we feel is needed at the time – along with a hot meal,” Champagne said.

