Florida universities join statewide push to partner with ICE on immigration enforcement

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

(CNN) — Several universities in Florida have signed agreements to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid an ongoing push by state leaders to aid the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration.

The University of Florida said Friday it has signed the 287(g) agreement that allows local law enforcement to act as immigration officers.

“We can confirm that we have signed the 287(g) agreement,” a spokesperson for the university told CNN. Under the agreement, ICE delegates to local officers “the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions under the agency’s direction and oversight,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The move comes as the Trump administration continues to target foreign nationals affiliated with prestigious American universities. The earliest high-profile cases focused on those accused of supporting terror organizations, as was the case with Mahmoud Khalil’s arrest following pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University.

By CNN’s count, more than 525 students, faculty and researchers across across 88 colleges and universities have had their visas revoked this year, as an increasing number of student deportation threats involve the revocation of visas based on relatively minor offenses like years-old misdemeanors.

Four University of Florida students have had their visas revoked, the university’s director of public affairs told CNN Friday.

The prospect of increased immigration enforcement could cause additional friction on the University of Florida campus. On Wednesday, crowds gathered there to protest the deportation of a Colombian student, according to CNN affiliate WCJB. Demonstrators said international students are afraid after the deportation, WCJB reported.

The agreement in Florida allows local officers to question those they suspect of being in the country illegally and “to serve and execute warrants of arrest for immigration violations,” according to a statement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in February about other law enforcement agencies in the state who signed similar agreements.

The University of Central Florida and the University of South Florida have also signed agreements with ICE, according to CNN affiliate WFTV. CNN reached out to Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University about news reports their campus police have done the same.

Across Florida, 200 state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies have entered into 287(g) agreements with ICE, and more than 40 others have agreements pending, according to DHS.

