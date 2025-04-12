New Jersey woman accused of trying to hire hitman on Tinder to kill ex-boyfriend and his daughter

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

(CNN) — A New Jersey woman is accused of trying to hire a hitman on Tinder to kill her ex-boyfriend – a Philadelphia police officer – and his 19-year-old daughter.

Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, met with a person she connected with on the dating app Tinder who was a confidential informant, according to a Camden County criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause obtained by CNN.

Diiorio exchanged phone calls and text messages with the person she met on Tinder before the two met, the documents say. During those conversations she allegedly shared with the informant that she wanted to have her ex-boyfriend – a 57-year-old Philadelphia police officer – and his daughter killed.

The suspect offered to pay the informant $12,000 for the hire-for-murder plot, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Diiorio was arrested last week in Gloucester Township, about 15 miles southeast of Philadelphia, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in statement.

She was taken into custody after paying the informant $500 in cash, the affidavit said.

Authorities said Diiorio was carrying a bottle of pills with the label peeled off. The pills are believed to be alprazolam, a controlled substance used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, according to the complaint.

Diiorio, of Runnemede, New Jersey, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

At a hearing on Friday, prosecutors said Diiorio had tried to arrange for the father and daughter to be killed on another occasion, CNN affiliate WPVI reported.

At the hearing, Judge Yolanda Rodriguez denied a request for Diiorio to be released on bail, saying she should remain jailed ahead of her next court date on June 11, WPVI reported.

CNN has reached out to Diiorio’s attorney for comment.

CNN's Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.