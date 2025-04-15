Airport theory, children’s mattresses concerns, using poo for good: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Kimberly Richardson and Morgan Severson, CNN

Congratulations on getting your taxes done and filed. If you're in line for a refund — or already have received one — it presents an opportunity to improve your financial situation in one or more ways. The question is, what makes the most sense for you? Consider these options.

Here's what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Calling all parents: As your children sleep, their mattresses and bedding may release toxic flame retardants and other chemicals linked to hormonal, reproductive and developmental harm, according to two new studies. Researchers told CNN that the brands were well-known, lower-cost mattresses found at leading retail stores.

2️⃣ 15-minute dash: Do you really need to turn up at the airport two or three hours before your flight? A viral trend called “airport theory” has people testing the limits of how late they can arrive at the terminal — a high-stakes gamble with both winners and losers.

3️⃣ Filling in fossil record gaps: It’s a long-standing debate in paleontology: Were dinosaurs headed for extinction even before a massive asteroid strike? To find answers, a team of scientists studied North America’s fossil record, focusing on the 18 million years before the mass extinction at the end of the Cretaceous period.

4️⃣ Espresso yourself: … or not! Starbucks is rolling out a new uniform policy next month to create a sense of familiarity for its customers. The coffee chain has been looking for ways to bring people back into stores and is focusing on one recognizable item to help revive the brand.

5️⃣ Tech for thought: Using technology may be linked with a lower risk of developing cognitive decline later in life, a study has found. But if you’re thinking that means you’re free to scroll to your heart’s content — not so fast. Experts say there are still many uncertainties.

Watch this

🚀 Extraterrestrial escapade: Four passengers from SpaceX’s Fram2 mission talk about their unique orbit over Earth’s North and South poles and the research they worked on while in space.

Top headlines

• White House calls on Harvard University to apologize as it doubles down on funding freeze

• Here’s what’s about to become more expensive with the next round of tariffs

• His conviction was hailed as a #MeToo victory. After winning his appeal, Harvey Weinstein is back on trial

85%

🍔 Chili’s is starting beef with McDonald’s, saying its version of a quarter pounder burger has that much more meat compared to the fast food classic.

Check this out

✨ Living lavish: Rock star Lenny Kravitz shows off his luxurious Paris townhouse for Architectural Digest. Kravitz calls his aesthetic “soulful elegance” and says his sensibility reflects his upbringing in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Quotable

🏥 Partial paralysis: The “Old Town Road” rapper posted a series of videos to social media from the hospital, sharing that he lost control over the right side of his face.

Quiz time

✈️ Which airline will offer free Wi-Fi on most of its flights, becoming the latest major carrier to add the perk?

﻿A. Frontier

B. Allegiant

C. Hawaiian Airlines

D. American Airlines

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

💩 Using poo for good: It’s a dirty job, but someone’s got to do it — and it’s paying off. By analyzing animal feces, researchers say findings could help conservationists better monitor wildlife and perhaps even restore dwindling populations.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Beginning in January 2026, members of American Airlines’ free loyalty program will have access to the perk.

