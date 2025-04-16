Shooting at Dallas high school injures 4 students, and a suspect is in custody

By Chris Boyette and Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — Four students were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in southeast Dallas, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody, the school district said Tuesday night, without identifying the person or saying whether the person had been arrested.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are limited in what we can share,” the district said in a release.

The four injured – ranging in age from 15 to 18 – were taken to a hospital for treatment, and the severity of their injuries ranged from non-life-threatening to serious, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans told CNN affiliate WFAA. Three of the teens were shot and another was grazed by a bullet, Evans told WFAA.

One of the wounded was shot in the leg and was in stable condition, the outlet reported Tuesday, citing Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.

The shooting started just after 1 p.m., and an officer at the school responded within two minutes, followed by officers from numerous agencies, Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District, said at a Tuesday news conference. Details about when the suspect was taken into custody weren’t immediately available, but no one had been in custody at the time of the early evening news conference, police said.

Authorities did not provide any information on what led to the shooting. The investigation was fluid, Christina Smith, the school district’s assistant police chief, said at the news conference.

“This is just becoming way too familiar, and it should not be familiar,” Elizalde said. Classes at the high school have been cancelled for the rest of the week, she said.

The shooting came nearly a year after a different shooting at the high school left one student injured, according to WFAA. In the April 2024 incident, a student brought a handgun into the school, bypassing metal detectors and a clear-bag policy, the outlet reported, citing what officials said at the time.

After Tuesday’s shooting, the Wilmer-Hutchins Elementary School, which is adjacent to the high school, was put on lockdown as a precaution because of its proximity but was not in danger, Elizalde said. The elementary school will hold classes on Wednesday and Thursday, with a heightened police presence, she said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called Elizalde to get a status report and offer any state resources needed, the superintendent said. All students who were evacuated were then reunified with their parents and guardians, she said.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of this senseless act of violence at Wilmer-Hutchins High School,” Abbott said in a release.

“I offered to support the school district families, students, and staff and to provide law enforcement with the tools they need to arrest the criminals involved and bring them to justice,” he said.

