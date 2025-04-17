Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

By Eric Levenson and Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare’s CEO on a Manhattan sidewalk last year, was indicted in federal court on charges of murder, stalking and a firearms offense.

Mangione is facing both state and federal charges for the December 4 killing of Brian Thompson in a case that has exposed the public’s deep anger and frustration with the US health care system and insurance companies.

Federal prosecutors unsealed charges against Mangione late last year, but he had not yet been indicted on those charges. Attorney General Pam Bondi has said that the Department of Justice will seek the death penalty in its case against Mangione.

He has pleaded not guilty to New York state charges of murder and terrorism.

CNN has reached out to Mangione’s team for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.