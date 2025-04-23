High stakes at Harvard, measles misinformation, the truth about ‘chalet girls’: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Measles misinformation is spreading in the US, a new poll found, and most people aren’t sure what they believe. False claims are circulating, including that the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine causes autism. It doesn’t.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Funding freeze: Harvard’s fight with President Donald Trump’s administration is just getting started. As the nation’s most prestigious university squares off with the federal government over academic autonomy and control, the stakes are high. ➕ Trump is set to take aim at the college accreditation process with a new executive order.

2️⃣ Breathing hard: Air pollution levels keep getting worse for more people in the US, according to a new report. Particle pollution threatens human health because it’s so tiny, and experts say proposed deregulation plans will make it even harder to get clean air.

3️⃣ Agreeing to disagree: Alliances among the nine US Supreme Court justices can shift back and forth, as seen in recent cases over the mass deportation of migrants. But when it comes to religion, there’s a clear ideological divide.

4️⃣ Enduring legacy: Despite being dead for more than 300 years, an Indian ruler is still making waves. Aurangzeb Alamgir, an emperor during the famed Mughal dynasty, has become a central figure in the nation’s politics. Millions of people are angry.

5️⃣ ‘Chalet girls’: The young women who cater to every whim of the rich and famous in Europe’s most luxurious ski resorts have a reputation for hedonistic lifestyles. In reality, their lives aren’t necessarily as glamorous as people think.

Watch this

🏹 Target practice: Young people in Mongolia are embracing the ancient sport of archery but with a twist — they compete while riding a horse. Temuujin Tsogtkhuu, a 20-year-old horseback archery champion, explains the allure.

Top headlines

• Empty shelves and financial turmoil: why Trump backed down

• Trump slams Zelensky for refusing to recognize Russian control of Crimea

• Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in Senate, announces he won’t seek reelection

3,500%

☀️ That’s the steep tariff the US wants to impose on some solar panels from Southeast Asia.

Check this out

🌊 Milky seas: A mysterious ocean glow phenomenon that sailors have been reporting for more than 400 years has stumped scientists, but a new study could offer clues about the bioluminescent display.

Quotable

🧳 Skipping trips: Some European travelers are canceling their plans to visit the US because of the Trump administration’s hostile rhetoric and trade war.

Quiz time

🎞️ Which iconic movie starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen is celebrating its 20th anniversary?

﻿A. “Atonement”

B. “Pride & Prejudice”

C. “The Duchess”

D. “King Arthur”

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🏈 End of an era: Iconic announcer Lee Corso plans to retire from ESPN’s “College Gameday” in August. The former college football coach is known for wearing oversized mascot headgear during the broadcasts. Corso joined the network in 1987 and has been part of the show, which travels from campus to campus, since 1993.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. “Pride & Prejudice” resonates even with those who may not consider themselves fans of the Jane Austen novel.

