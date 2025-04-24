Spirits industry getting hammered, reviving a river, ‘hell ants’: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Getting hammered: Exports of American-made spirits reached a record high of $2.4 billion last year. However, a leading industry group warned that a nasty hangover is about to hit as tariffs threaten to stunt growth. Whiskey in particular is in the crosshairs, after President Donald Trump launched a global trade war.

2️⃣ Rooted in ritual: With a history dating back to at least the 13th century, the Fisherman’s Ring is among the most recognizable items of papal regalia. Pope Francis wore it throughout his 12-year reign, but tradition dictates that it be destroyed after his death.

3️⃣ A precious resource: The Marañón River, which runs 900 miles across Peru — from the snow-capped mountains of the Andes into the mighty Amazon River — has suffered decades of oil spills. Now that it’s considered a legal person, things could change.

4️⃣ ‘Hell ants’: An almost overlooked 113 million-year-old fossil discovered in a Brazilian museum collection has revealed the oldest ant specimen known to science. The prehistoric insect lived among dinosaurs and had an unusual way to kill its prey.

5️⃣ Change of pace: Melissa Vargas grew tired of the “work hard, play hard mentality” in New York City and wanted to try something different. She said stepping out of her comfort zone and moving to Germany was the best decision she’s ever made.

Watch this

🌊 Underwater energy: Nova Innovation installed windmills in the waters off the coast of Scotland, and they’ve been powering businesses, ships and homes for nearly a decade. Here’s how they work.

Top headlines

• After Signal controversy, a key aide to Pete Hegseth made an unusual inquiry

• A billionaire Trump supporter has harsh words for the president about his trade war

• Department of Education policy targeting DEI and other race-related school programs is likely unconstitutional, judge rules

What’s buzzing

📺 New feature: Netflix just rolled out a different way to watch your favorite shows and movies if you’re one of those people (like me!) who keeps the subtitles on at the bottom of your screen.

Check this out

🏔️ High tech: A new drone service is delivering supplies — such as ladders and oxygen cylinders — on Mount Everest, making it safer for Sherpas and cutting the time it takes to get supplies up the mountain, as well as bringing trash down.

$8 billion

💰 That’s the sale price for Jersey Mike’s Subs to a private equity firm, and the chain’s founder and CEO Peter Cancro announced he’s stepping down from his role.

Quiz time

🎭 New research suggests William Shakespeare’s marriage may have been happier than previously thought. What was his wife’s name?

﻿A. Elizabeth Cary

B. Margaret Cavendish

C. Mary Sidney Herbert

D. Anne Hathaway

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

❤️ ‘I like that I’m needed’: Jay Leno opened up about how much he enjoys caring for his wife, Mavis, as she lives with dementia. The former late-night host said humor can be helpful, and he uses flash cards to try and stir her memories. They’ve been married for 45 years.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Shakespeare married Anne Hathaway in 1582, and the couple shared three children. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

