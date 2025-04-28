Undercover art detective, massive molecular cloud, ‘silent divorce’: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Color me impressed: Ronnie Walker’s elaborate sting operations often saw him posing as a dealer, authenticator or buyer of stolen paintings. As a founding member of the FBI’s Art Crime Team, he cultivated trust with forgers and fraudsters for decades.

2️⃣ Inside the conclave: The next leader of the Catholic Church will be chosen during a highly secretive and elaborate process with roots in the Middle Ages. It starts May 7, and CNN’s visuals team took a closer look at how the cardinals will select a new pope.

3️⃣ Invisible mass: A huge molecular cloud that could shed light on how stars and planets form was detected surprisingly close to Earth. Named Eos after the Greek goddess of the dawn, the cloud of gas would appear huge in the night sky if visible to the naked eye.

4️⃣ Inner child: Experts say parents who would like to change the way they react in certain situations might need to heal some wounds from their own childhood. Here’s how to get started on “reparenting” yourself.

5️⃣ Art Deco icon: The Chrysler Building was among that era’s last architectural triumphs before the Great Depression halted New York’s rapidly changing skyline. It remains one of the most recognizable skyscrapers in the world.

🐦 For the birds: Dozens of contestants flocked to Belgium for a chance to be crowned the best seagull imitator at the European Gull Screeching Championship. Have a listen.

• Trump to sign executive orders on immigration as he nears 100 days in office

• Trump says he’ll eliminate income taxes. There’s a problem with that

• Canadians vote in election overshadowed by US tariff and annexation threats

🍝 That’s the prison sentence for a former Disney employee who hacked into the company’s servers to alter restaurant menus. Michael Scheuer was fired for falsifying allergen information and printing profane language.

🎨 Rising star: Amoako Boafo, a painter from Ghana, is garnering attention in the art world thanks to his joyful portrayals of Black men and women. Boafo said he enjoys working alongside other creative people, and his solo show in London opened recently.

💬 Immigration crackdown: The president responded to a question about what would happen if his administration got the wrong person and deported a legal resident or an American citizen.

💡 Which countries were just hit by a power blackout that knocked out traffic lights and caused travel chaos?

﻿A. England and Ireland

B. Spain and Portugal

C. Germany and Austria

D. Italy and Greece

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

😴 ‘CPAP team unite!’ Jack Black joined Amy Poehler on her podcast, where they talked about their mutual love of sleep so they can be at their creative best. The comedians bonded hilariously over how the machines they use to help with sleep apnea have changed their lives.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. Spain and Portugal responded to a massive power outage that threatened to plunge tens of millions of people into darkness.

