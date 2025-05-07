5 things to know for May 7: India-Pakistan, Transgender troops, Immigration, Navy jet, Deadly fungi

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — As the 133 members of the College of Cardinals begin the conclave to vote for the next pope, millions will be keeping an eye on the Sistine Chapel’s chimney to see if a consensus has been reached. Black smoke means no decision; white smoke signifies the election of a new pontiff. But who will these men choose? Will it be someone who will continue to build on Pope Francis’ more progressive vision and reforms, a religious leader eager to make a conservative course correction or a moderate candidate who will try to unify the church?

1. India-Pakistan

India and Pakistan appear to be on the brink of a wider conflict after tit-for-tat measures took a deadly turn. Last month, when gunmen killed at least 26 sightseers in Indian-administered Kashmir, New Delhi blamed Pakistan and retaliated by downgrading ties between the two nations and suspending its participation in a crucial water-sharing treaty. Although it denied involvement in the massacre, Pakistan responded by suspending trade and expelling Indian diplomats. Early this morning, India launched missile strikes on nine sites in Pakistan’s densely populated Punjab province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir that it said were “terrorist infrastructure.” At least 26 people were killed and 46 wounded in the attacks, Pakistan said. As both sides began exchanging shelling across the border, residents were forced to take shelter from the explosions. Then, Pakistani military sources said they had shot down five Indian Air Force jets and one drone in “self-defense.” World leaders and the UN are now urging both countries to show restraint.

2. Transgender troops

The Supreme Court dealt a setback to transgender service members on Tuesday. In an unsigned decision, the court granted an emergency request from the Trump administration to lift a nationwide injunction blocking a ban on transgender troops while litigation continues to wind through the lower courts. The policy would not only require transgender Americans to be kicked out of the military, it would also bar them from enlisting. Although the administration claims that allowing trans individuals to serve would negatively affect the military’s lethality, readiness and cohesion, the plaintiffs in these cases — and federal judges reviewing legal challenges to the policy — have disagreed. “By allowing this discriminatory ban to take effect while our challenge continues, the Court has temporarily sanctioned a policy that has nothing to do with military readiness and everything to do with prejudice,” LGBTQ rights groups Lambda Legal and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation said in a statement.

3. Immigration

In an effort to apprehend more undocumented migrants, federal agents have started visiting courthouses, waiting for people to show up for their legal proceedings and then arresting them. CNN has confirmed at least 12 ICE arrests on or near courthouse grounds since January. During one detention in a New Hampshire court, the agents who tackled and arrested a Venezuelan man also knocked over a bystander walking with a cane. People who have been arrested during courthouse stings have had a wide range of charges against them, from misdemeanors to violent felonies. Legal experts and immigration advocates say such arrests disrupt judicial processes and may intimidate people from attending court hearings. The Department of Homeland Security defended ICE’s actions as a tactical approach to catching criminals.

4. Navy jet

Another F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier has been lost in the Red Sea. The incident is under investigation, but two people told CNN that there was some kind of failure as the aircraft was trying to land on the carrier. The pilot and weapons systems officer were able to eject and suffered minor injuries. The jet crashed into the water and has not been recovered. This is the second F/A-18 costing more than $60 million that has recently been lost from the carrier. Last week, a jet fell overboard when the Truman made a hard turn to evade Houthi fire. One sailor sustained a minor injury in that incident, the Navy said.

5. Deadly fungi

Microscopic fungal spores that live in and on human bodies — and in the dirt and air — are quickly spreading around the world. Recent estimates indicate that they cause 6.5 million fungal infections and some 3.8 million deaths annually. While deaths associated with bacterial superbugs are higher than those linked with fungi, there are hundreds of antibiotics available to treat bacteria, while there are only about 17 antifungal drugs currently in use, according to the CDC. One reason why is the difficulty of making drugs that kill the fungus without hurting humans. “If you’re trying to make an antifungal drug, you’ve got to come up with targets that won’t harm genes and proteins humans have,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Neil Clancy said. “Right now, the drug we use that kills fungus best cross-reacts with human kidney cells, so you can end up with kidney failure.” Another problem? Some patients are becoming more resistant to existing drugs. To combat this issue, the World Health Organization has highlighted 19 fungal species as critical, high or medium priority for new drug development.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Motown singing legend accused of sexual assault

Four women who used to work as housekeepers for Smokey Robinson and his wife have filed a workplace harassment complaint in a Los Angeles courthouse. The unnamed women claimed they resigned due to his “repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment.”

Another type of Ozempic effect?

WeightWatchers has filed for bankruptcy protection. The 62-year-old dieting program has struggled with about $1.5 billion in debt, a 12% decline in members and an inability to keep pace with more convenient weight loss options like the GLP-1 drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.

No Triple Crown winner this year

Sovereignty, the 3-year-old thoroughbred who won the Kentucky Derby last weekend, will not compete in the Preakness Stakes. After suffering a scrape above the right front hoof during the race, the colt will instead focus on competing in the Belmont Stakes next month.

T. rex ancestry offers origin answers

A new study has determined how Tyrannosaurus rex’s ancestors arrived in North America around 70 million years ago. A team of international researchers used mathematical models that incorporated data from the existing fossil records, the T. rex family tree and climatic and environmental conditions.

Peering into the past and decoding its secrets

Researchers participating in The Vesuvius Challenge have had a breakthrough. Two graduate students from the University of Würzburg in Germany managed to decipher the title and author of PHerc. 172, a burned scroll that was buried under volcanic debris when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, then digitally unwrapped nearly 2,000 years later.

TODAY’S NUMBER

216

That’s how many children have died from the flu this season, according to a recent report from the CDC. That’s more than at any time since the swine flu pandemic 15 years ago.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign in the last several months, it’s not for sale. Won’t be for sale, ever.”

— Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during a meeting in the White House on Tuesday about President Trump’s ambition to make Canada the 51st US state.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Heroes in the making

At a facility in Bosnia-Herzegovina, dogs are being trained to sniff out landmines and unexploded ordnance in conflict zones like Ukraine.

