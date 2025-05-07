Possible early start to storm season, Netflix changes, why it’s hard to eat healthy: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! In the latest example of sticker shock at the grocery store, a new survey found that most Americans say higher food prices are preventing them from eating healthy.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Early start? The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, but Mother Nature doesn’t always stick to that calendar. Some recent forecasting models have hinted at the possibility of a head start to the 2025 season — specifically in the western Caribbean.

2️⃣ Privacy concerns: The US Department of Health and Human Services will tap into Medicare and Medicaid data to build an autism database as part of its search for the root causes of the neurodevelopmental disorder. Doctors and advocates have swiftly rebuked the program.

3️⃣ Generational divide: Several young Democrats have launched bids to shake up the party’s ranks by ousting incumbent House members in deep blue seats. They see voter frustrations with the response to President Donald Trump’s actions as a mandate to remake the party.

4️⃣ Super-sized ships: Royal Caribbean’s 1,196-foot-long Icon of the Seas debuted to much fanfare last year as the world’s largest cruise ship. Cruise lines are embracing the bigger-is-better adage as more massive vessels make their way from the shipyard to the sea.

5️⃣ Netflix changes: The streaming giant is getting its first facelift in 12 years. Plans call for a major overhaul of its homepage and testing a TikTok-like vertical video feed on mobile. Here’s what else you can expect.

Watch this

🐋 Whale watching: A research team in British Columbia is using artificial intelligence to keep tabs on killer whales and help shape strategies to protect their habitat.

Top headlines

• Black smoke rises as cardinals fail to pick a new pope on day one of the conclave

• Pakistan’s prime minister vows ‘decisive action’ after India strikes kill 31

• Federal Reserve keeps interest rates steady and warns of stagflation risks

$4.1 trillion

💰 That was California’s gross domestic product in 2024. The state has surpassed Japan as the world’s fourth-largest economy.

Check this out

🏡 ‘Walk the House’: Contemporary artist Do Ho Suh’s childhood home in Seoul fueled his preoccupation with home as both a physical space and a psychological construct. His new solo exhibition opened recently at London’s Tate Modern gallery.

Celebrity corner

🪄 Casting a new spell: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are teaming up again for a sequel to their 1998 film “Practical Magic.”

Quiz time

🐭 Disney just announced plans to open a new theme park. Where will it be located?

﻿A. London

B. Sydney

C. Abu Dhabi

D. Rio de Janeiro

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🇬🇧 Dodgy pronunciation: Rules are often cast out the window in Britain, and even some of the country’s best-known locations can trip up unsuspecting visitors. Here’s how to pronounce them correctly.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Disney plans to open a theme park in Abu Dhabi, its first new resort in a generation.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce, Kimberly Richardson and Morgan Severson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.