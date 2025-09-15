US military playing catchup, tackling insomnia, nuns on the run: Catch up on the day’s stories



1️⃣ Drone dilemma

The US excels at building large, expensive weaponry, but most American soldiers lack the know-how for fighting with unmanned systems. That’s why the most advanced military in the world is playing catchup on the modern battlefield.

2️⃣ Youth movement

The Catholic Church is no stranger to resurrection. After decades of declining attendance and dwindling faith in much of the Western world, Roman Catholicism could be witnessing a revival, and it’s coming from an unexpected source.

3️⃣ Tackling insomnia

Sleep difficulties are common, but getting a good night’s rest isn’t just a matter of avoiding afternoon fatigue — it could help protect against brain aging in the future, new research suggests.

4️⃣ Vision for the future

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a bold claim that people without smart glasses may one day be at a “significant cognitive disadvantage.” His vision could come into focus during the Meta Connect conference, where the tech giant announces new products.

5️⃣ Nuns on the run

Three octogenarian nuns defied their diocese, ran away from a nursing home and returned to their former convent in Salzburg, Austria. The old residence no longer had electricity or running water, so supporters brought them supplies.

📸 Epic journey: National Geographic photographer and explorer Thomas Peschak documented one of the planet’s most vital ecosystems, the Amazon River Basin. Take a look behind the scenes at his 396-day adventure.

👗 Memorable moments: Jenna Ortega’s gothic spin on “naked” dressing was one of the most talked-about red carpet looks at the Emmy Awards, but there were plenty of other head-turning outfits.

📺 Which Fox News host apologized for his comment about mentally ill homeless people?

A. Sean Hannity

B. Greg Gutfeld

C. Jesse Watters

D. Brian Kilmeade

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Kilmeade’s mea culpa came after his original comment — “just kill ‘em” — went viral on social media.

