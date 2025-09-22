5 things to know for Sept. 22: Charlie Kirk memorial, Jimmy Kimmel, Super typhoon, Immigration, Middle East

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Today marks the official arrival of fall, yet lingering heat across the US reminds us that the seasons rarely follow the calendar’s script. Rising temperatures from fossil fuel pollution are pushing the first freeze later across much of the country, impacting agriculture, allergens and more.

1️⃣ Charlie Kirk memorial

Tens of thousands of mourners gathered inside a stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk. The conservative political activist who was murdered earlier this month was repeatedly described as a martyr whose movement would live on. The list of high-profile speakers at the memorial included President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and several top administration officials. But it was Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, who drew the biggest response from the attendees. In an emotional speech, she promised to take up her husband’s mantle and offered forgiveness to his alleged assassin.

2️⃣ Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel’s staff will continue to receive pay, for now, as talks remain ongoing between the late-night host and Disney executives on the future of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The show was abruptly pulled off the air last week amid controversy over comments Kimmel made in a monologue about Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer. Two sources close to Kimmel’s show told CNN the crew for the late-night program will be paid through next week, while the show’s fate remains in limbo. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” employs a staff of roughly 200 to 250 people, operating out of a theater in Hollywood. Kimmel has not yet commented on the suspension.

3️⃣ Super typhoon

The most powerful storm on Earth this year is lashing the Philippines, prompting widespread evacuations and preparations in nearby Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China. Meteorologists have warned of life-threatening conditions after Super Typhoon Ragasa rapidly intensified over the Philippine Sea and reached sustained winds of over 165 mph — the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane. Tens of millions of people could be impacted by the storm, which is expected to unleash torrential rain on the Philippines today before heading toward the major cities of Hong Kong and Macau, and mainland China’s Guangdong Province in the coming days.

4️⃣ Immigration

President Trump recently announced that he is raising the annual fee for H-1B visa applicants from $215 to $100,000 — potentially dealing a major blow to some US industries that rely on skilled foreign workers. It marks the latest in a series of efforts by the administration to crack down on immigration and place sharp new limits on the types of foreigners allowed into the country. The hefty fee, which took effect Sunday at midnight, will incentivize companies to hire American workers, Trump said. Also over the weekend, California became the first state to ban most law enforcement officers from covering their faces during operations. The ban is a direct response to recent immigration raids in Los Angeles, where federal agents wore masks while making mass arrests. It’s unclear how — or whether — the state can enforce the ban on federal agents.

5️⃣ Middle East

A growing number of countries are pledging to recognize a Palestinian state, with more than 145 nations now joining the call for international recognition. Canada and the United Kingdom announced formal recognition of the State of Palestine on Sunday, making them the first of the Group of Seven (G7) nations to do so. Australia and Portugal followed suit. France and several other countries are expected to take similar action at the United Nations General Assembly this week, deepening Israel’s isolation as it presses on with its offensive in Gaza. In response, a defiant Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday, “there will be no Palestinian state.”

Big number

$2,000

That’s how much it costs to buy Apple’s new iPhone 17 Pro Max, if you choose the version with two terabytes of storage. It’s now one of the most expensive phones on the market, but still not as pricey as a few other competing devices.

Quotable

Homewood was working at a New Hampshire country club on Saturday when a gunman opened fire in the next room, he told CNN affiliate WHDH. The shooting left one person dead and at least six others injured, officials said.

And finally…

▶️ An iconic Paris tradition

Celebrating the heritage of French cafés, Paris’s 100-year-old waiters’ race has become an iconic tradition in the city. Prepare to be impressed by this woman’s balance and speed.

