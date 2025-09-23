5 things to know for Sept. 23: Autism announcement, UN General Assembly, Hurricane Gabrielle, Artificial intelligence, Drones

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Should older pilots be allowed to keep flying passenger planes? The mandatory retirement age of 65 has sparked ongoing debate, with some arguing that experienced pilots should be allowed to stay in the cockpit — while others warn that age-related declines could jeopardize safety.

1️⃣ Autism announcement

President Donald Trump made an announcement Monday linking autism to Tylenol use during pregnancy, contradicting decades of evidence. The FDA is now beginning the process to change the safety label on acetaminophen products. The agency is also sending a letter to physicians explaining its new guidance recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary. Health experts say there are multiple causes of autism, and extensive studies have shown that acetaminophen is a safe over-the-counter option for pain or fever for pregnant women. Tylenol maker Kenvue said Monday that it is “deeply concerned about the health risks and confusion this poses for expecting mothers and parents.”

2️⃣ UN General Assembly

France declared its recognition of a Palestinian state during a summit at the UN General Assembly, joining a wave of countries seeking to end the war in Gaza. The other countries that recognized Palestine on Monday include Belgium, Monaco, Luxembourg and Malta. Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal formally recognized Palestine the day before. Notably, France’s announcement makes Israel’s biggest backer, the United States, the sole permanent member of the UN Security Council not to recognize Palestinian statehood. This further highlights how isolated Israel and the US have become on this issue compared to the rest of the world, analysts say.

3️⃣ Hurricane Gabrielle

Hurricane Gabrielle has intensified into a Category 4 storm east of Bermuda, while two more potential tropical systems — one near the Caribbean and another farther east — could develop later this week. The storms are not an immediate threat to land, but the area of activity near the Leeward Islands and Bahamas is the wild card, with a future US impact possible if atmospheric conditions align. Forecasts indicate that Bermuda could experience rain, gusty winds and large swells from the storm. The hurricane will also generate rough seas and dangerous rip currents along much of the US East Coast, from North Carolina to New England, through midweek.

4️⃣ Artificial intelligence

Chipmaker Nvidia will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and provide it with data center chips, the companies said on Monday, a tie-up between two of the highest-profile leaders in the global artificial intelligence race. The deal, which will see Nvidia start delivering chips as soon as late 2026, will involve two separate but intertwined transactions, according to a person close to OpenAI. The startup will pay Nvidia in cash for chips, and Nvidia will invest in OpenAI for non-controlling shares, the person said. Nvidia’s investment comes days after it committed $5 billion to struggling chipmaker Intel.

5️⃣ Drones

Two of Scandinavia’s busiest airports — Oslo and Copenhagen — were forced to close for several hours due to drone sightings overnight, resulting in travel disruptions for thousands of people. The airspace over Denmark’s Copenhagen Airport was closed for almost four hours after two to three large “unidentified” drones were spotted in the area flashing their lights before disappearing after several hours, police said. In a separate incident in Oslo, police arrested two foreign nationals for flying drones over a restricted area. Europe has been on alert since Russian drones violated NATO airspace this month, though there is currently no indication that Monday’s drone activities in Denmark and Norway are connected to those incidents involving Russia.

Breakfast browse

US blocks Iranian diplomats from shopping at Costco

Iranian officials visiting New York for the UN General Assembly are banned from shopping at Costco. Here’s why the wholesale clubs are off-limits.

American makes history at one of France’s top cheese competitions

Brie-lieve it or not, an American just took the top prize at one of France’s most prestigious cheese competitions.

Spider-Man had a bit of an accident

Actor Tom Holland plans to take a break from filming the latest “Spider-Man” movie after suffering a concussion.

Taxis for women only

Amid a rise in attacks on female cab drivers, a mother-daughter team has launched a women-only taxi service to rival rideshare apps like Uber.

Angelina Jolie says she loves America but doesn’t recognize it right now

“These are very, very heavy times we are living in together,” the Oscar-winning actress said about the country’s political climate.

Big number

400,000

That’s how many people officials are preparing to relocate from low-lying and coastal areas in China’s southern city of Shenzhen as Typhoon Ragasa barrels toward the region.

Quotable

That was the former vice president’s response when asked about a third run for the presidency in 2028. In her first television interview about her new book, Harris told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that a presidential bid isn’t on her agenda at this time.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ Harry Styles runs Berlin Marathon

Eagle-eyed fans spotted British pop star Harry Styles running the Berlin Marathon on Sunday! See the video here.

