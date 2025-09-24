Dallas ICE facility shooting is among at least 4 attacks or threats on ICE or Border Patrol locations in Texas this year

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Wednesday’s shooting at a Dallas ICE field office that left at least one victim dead and two others hospitalized was at least the fourth instance of violence or a threat at an ICE or Customs and Border Protection facility in Texas this year.

One of those instances involved an August bomb threat at the same Dallas facility where Wednesday’s shooting happened, authorities have said.

At least two detainees were among the victims in Wednesday’s shooting, according to two law enforcement officials. A suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X.

No motive was immediately announced in Wednesday’s attack. The FBI is investigating it “as an act of targeted violence,” and rounds found near the suspect contained messages that “are anti-ICE in nature,” according to Joe Rothrock, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas field office. None of the people shot were members of law enforcement, he added.

No links between any of this year’s attacks or threats on Texas ICE or CBP facilities are known.

Here is a summary of the instances of violence or threats at these facilities this year before Wednesday:

A bomb threat in Dallas

At the Dallas ICE facility office on August 25, law enforcement arrested a man who authorities said claimed to have a bomb in his backpack, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The man arrived at the entrance of the facility that evening and showed a security officer a device on his wrist that he claimed was a detonator, DHS said.

A shelte﻿r-in-place order was given for the facility and local police responded with a bomb squad, which cleared the scene about 30 minutes later, DHS said.

The man was taken into custody by local law enforcement and charged with making terroristic threats, DHS said.

The facility houses ICE’s Dallas field office as well as enforcement and removal operations. It has three or four holding cells where detainees are usually processed before they are transferred to a detention center, according to a former senior ICE official.

More than 12 people charged in attack near Fort Worth

On July 4, a group mounted a coordinated attack on an immigration detention facility near Fort Worth, leaving a local police officer shot in the neck, authorities said.

﻿According to charging documents, a group of roughly a dozen people dressed in all black began shooting fireworks toward the Prairieland Detention Facility late at night on July 4, with two in the group eventually breaking off to spray-paint cars and a guard post with slogans including “Ice Pig” and “F**k you pigs.”

﻿A corrections officer called 911 and several other officers started to approach the group while one of its members began signaling to others with a flashlight, according to court documents.

As this unfolded, the documents say, a local police officer responding to the emergency call pulled up in the parking lot and, when he exited his car, was shot in the neck by someone lurking in the woods. The officer survived.

The person signaling to the others with their flashlight began shooting at the correctional officers from a line of trees across the street before fleeing. No one else was hit.

More than a dozen people have been charged in connection with the attack. During the investigation, police found flyers saying, “FIGHT ICE WITH CLASS TERROR” and “FREE ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS” in the backpack of one of those arrested, authorities said.

A shootout in McAllen

On July 7, a 27-year-old man with a rifle and tactical gear was killed by police after he opened fire on a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, near the US-Mexico border, authorities said.

The man “opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex” and “Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said.

Two officers, including one shot in the knee, and a Border Patrol employee were injured, the DHS spokesperson said. A federal investigation was launched and a motive was not immediately announced.

The administration of President Donald Trump pointed to the July 4 and July 7 attacks as being part of a broader trend of immigration enforcement personnel under siege and growing anger that officials say has been stoked by critics of Trump’s efforts to deport migrants who authorities allege are in the country illegally. The DHS in July warned of dramatic spikes in assaults on its officers, saying incidents had risen more than 800% when compared to the previous year.

That figure is now more than 1,000%, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons told CNN Wednesday.

CNN’s Michael Williams, Taylor Romine and Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.

