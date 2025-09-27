3 killed, 8 injured when gunman on a boat opens fire on crowd at a coastal North Carolina bar, officials say

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — Three people were killed and eight others injured when a gunman on a boat pulled up to a waterfront bar in North Carolina Saturday night and opened fire, officials said.

A person of interest is being questioned in relation to the shooting at American Fish Company in Southport, city public information officer ChyAnn Ketchum said.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

The shooting in Southport adds to the growing list of bars, restaurants, shopping centers, schools and other venues in the US generally thought of as safe that have experienced gun violence. There have been at least 320 mass shootings – with at least four people shot, not including the shooter – in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Southport officials urged people to avoid the area and stay in their homes during the investigation.

Southport is located near the mouth of the Cape Fear River, roughly 30 miles south of Wilmington.

CNN reached out to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and American Fish Company for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.