Ultimatums for the military, bonding over grief, a chubby champ: Catch up on the day’s stories



CNN

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! If you’re feeling a little out of whack, you might be dehydrated. The amount of water you need depends on several factors, including body size and activity level, but one simple self-check reveals a lot.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Military might

Shaving, fitness tests and meritocracy. For President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the US military’s new “warrior ethos” comes with ultimatums for hundreds of generals and admirals.

2️⃣ Challenging times

Nearly one-quarter of adults in the US struggled with their mental health last year, a new report found. Nevada, Arizona and Alabama ranked lowest for access to care and treatment. See where your state lands.

3️⃣ ‘The stakes are too high’

Eight decades after Hollywood legends launched the Committee for the First Amendment to stand up to McCarthyism, Jane Fonda is bringing back the organization. Hundreds more have signed on in defense of free speech.

4️⃣ Instant connection

When Anesu Masube’s mother died, he booked a last-minute flight home two days before Christmas. He struck up a conversation with a fellow passenger, and they bonded over their grief. Now they’re married.

5️⃣ Chubby champ

The salmon have been eaten, the competition was ferocious, and now the votes have been counted. One contestant emerged victorious from Fat Bear Week, and his name is Chunk. Check him out in all his gluttonous glory.

Watch this

🧼 Nerves of steel: It’s a dirty — and frightening — job, but someone has to do it. CNN’s Mike Valerio joined veteran window washers 125 stories above the streets of Seoul to see what it’s like.

Top headlines

White House says federal layoffs are ‘imminent’ amid government shutdown

A Bronx high-rise partially collapses, raising concerns about public housing safety

Conservationist Jane Goodall, whose work revolutionized the study of primates, has died

Check this out

🤖 AI uproar: Human actors are furious about “Tilly Norwood,” who was created using artificial intelligence. Her maker said the intention isn’t to replace people, but Hollywood isn’t buying it.

Quiz time

🕹️ Which classic 1990s Japanese fighting game is wildly popular in Pakistan?

A. Myst

B. Tekken

C. Doom

D. Mortal Kombat

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Off-duty DC firefighter was shot and dialed 911. After minutes with no response, he took matters into his own hands

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Tekken has become a ticket to fame and fortune for gamers in Pakistan.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.