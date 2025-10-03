Protesters rally outside Illinois ICE facility as Kristi Noem watches from rooftop

By Bill Kirkos, CNN

Broadview, Illinois (CNN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are seemingly in a standoff with dozens of protesters Friday outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility near Chicago where Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was spotted today watching from the rooftop.

At least one person has been arrested for disobeying a police officer and resisting arrest after they were “sitting in the road and refused multiple requests to move and warnings,” according to a spokesperson for the Illinois State Police.

Broadview police officers and Cook County sheriff’s deputies holding a line near the large group of protesters were instructed at one point to put on gas masks.

The facility, about 10 miles west of Chicago, has been the site of demonstrations against ramped-up ICE enforcement and aggressive tactics for several weeks. The protests began after local leaders got word in early September that “a large-scale enforcement campaign” would soon be underway in the Windy City as part of the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration agenda.

Local, state and federal agencies have a large presence at the facility, and have closed multiple streets, including 25th Avenue, a major street in Broadview.

Protesters can be seen outside the facility Friday morning holding signs and chanting. One sign read, “ICE melts under resistance,” meanwhile another said, “Hate has no home here.”

El Centro Border Patrol Sector Chief Gregory Bovino is on site and was seen directing protesters and media away from the area.

