5 things to know for Oct. 15: Hostages, Cartel crackdown, Federal workers, Charlie Kirk, Car prices

1️⃣ Hostages

Just days after scenes of joy and relief in Israel, there is now frustration and anguish among some families still waiting for the return of their loved ones. Under the ceasefire deal, Hamas had until midnight on Monday to hand over all hostages to Israel — 20 alive and 28 deceased. Hamas has returned four bodies to Israel, but one was not that of a hostage, the Israeli military said. Israel announced today it will restrict aid to Gaza due to the delayed release of hostage remains. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called the lack of progress “a failure to uphold commitments,” but stopped short of issuing military threats — potentially a sign that the ceasefire could still hold. Hamas is expected to return more bodies today, an Israeli source told CNN.

2️⃣ Cartel crackdown

A US military strike has killed six people on board a boat that was allegedly trafficking drugs off the coast of Venezuela. It marks at least the fifth time President Donald Trump has announced such a strike in international waters. Trump said Tuesday that the vessel was “affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization,” but did not provide evidence to back up the assertion. The latest strike is likely to further inflame regional tensions and fuel more questions about the legality of the US operations. CNN has reported that at least one boat struck by the US military last month had turned around before it was hit, raising questions about whether it posed an imminent threat to the US or US forces.

3️⃣ Federal workers

More than two weeks into the government shutdown, there is still no indication of meaningful progress toward resolving the stalemate. This comes as thousands of federal workers have been fired from their jobs while more than 1.4 million other government workers are furloughed or going without pay. The White House budget office said Tuesday that it is preparing to “ride out” the shutdown by continuing to lay off federal workers — but noted that US troops and law enforcement will receive their pay. President Trump also said Tuesday that he will release a list on Friday outlining which Democrat-backed programs will be cut if Congress remains deadlocked.

4️⃣ Charlie Kirk

President Trump on Tuesday posthumously awarded Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying he was entering the late conservative activist’s name into the “roster of true American heroes.” The Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, is presented to people who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States,” world peace, or “other significant public or private endeavors.” Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, accepted the award on her husband’s behalf. It has been just over a month since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at an event at Utah Valley University. A 22-year-old suspect is in custody and faces charges of aggravated murder and other offenses.

5️⃣ Car prices

The average price customers paid for a new vehicle in the US topped $50,000 for the first time in September, according to a report from Kelley Blue Book. While automotive tariffs have impacted prices, the report says the 3.6% year-over-year average transaction price increase was fueled by luxury vehicles and expensive EVs. “The $20,000-vehicle is now mostly extinct, and many price-conscious buyers are sidelined or cruising in the used-vehicle market,” Erin Keating, executive analyst at Cox Automotive, said in a statement. Tariffs are also part of the reason Americans are paying more at repair shops — auto parts are primarily imported and now subject to tariffs of 25%.

Number of the day

300

That’s how many communities in central and eastern Mexico remained cut off by deadly landslides and flooding on Tuesday as thousands of soldiers and civilian workers scrambled to reopen blocked roads.

Quote of the day

Staley said she doesn’t believe there will be a female NBA head coach in her lifetime — but hopes to be proven wrong.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ How a jade cabbage became this museum’s star attraction

At Taiwan’s National Palace Museum, a jade cabbage continues to amaze visitors with its striking resemblance to the real vegetable. See the video here.

