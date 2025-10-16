Shutdown chronicles, healing through action, rare sumo match: Check out the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ A day in the life

“Good morning, my fellow federal furloughed employees!” That’s the start of many TikToks posted by workers now two weeks into the government shutdown. Many have been chronicling their experiences to educate and possibly earn some extra cash.

2️⃣ Buried alive

Wrapped in a towel, barely stirring, but slightly breathing, a newborn had been buried beneath a foot of earth in a north Indian village. In the world’s most populous nation, her gender may have been the reason.

3️⃣ Turning down funds

MIT, Brown and the University of Pennsylvania have declined an offer from the Trump administration to join a compact that could link federal funding to changes in school policy. A letter outlining the proposal was sent to nine institutions earlier this month.

4️⃣ Back in the spotlight

For the first time in over a century, you can experience Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s rarely seen drawings. The major traveling exhibition features more than 100 works, offering a fresh look at the French Impressionist’s quieter, more intimate side.

5️⃣ Grief into action

After the sentencing of Susan Lorincz — the White woman who fatally shot her Black neighbor, Ajike “AJ” Owens, through an apartment door in a dispute over Ownes’ children playing near her home — the victim’s mother said her family could finally start to heal. Now, they’re channeling their trauma into hope, prevention and support for others affected by gun violence.

Watch this

🤼‍♂️ Sumos in London: These storied Japanese wrestlers are heading to England. The capital is hosting a top-tier tournament for the second time ever.

Top headlines

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton indicted

Judge demands answers from Trump admin on violence against protestors

Trump issues warning to Hamas as tensions grow over release of deceased hostages

Check this out

🛐 Shrine in the sky: If ancient walls could speak, the Sümela Monastery would have countless stories to tell. Dramatically perched on a cliffside, this gravity-defying marvel has weathered the rise and fall of empires. But its survival was nearly cut short — by unwelcome guests.

Quiz time

🏢 Which food company is cutting 16,000 jobs due partly to automation?

A. Kraft Heinz

B. Pepsi

C. Nestlé

D. Starbucks

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Nestlé, the world’s largest food company, will cut jobs worldwide over the next two years as it works to slash costs.

