Rapidly melting glaciers, election monitors, peanut allergies: Catch up on the day’s stories

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Increasing the number of steps you take each day could slow cognitive decline in older adults, a study found. Physical activity helps prevent the buildup of proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

An Antarctic glacier shrank by nearly 50% in just two months — the fastest retreat recorded in modern history. One scientist called it “astonishing,” and experts warn that it could have major implications for rising sea levels around the world.

The Justice Department is sending federal monitors to New Jersey and California, two Democratic states with crucial elections on Tuesday. Some worry they could be used to undermine the process or sow doubts about the results.

They’re one of the most common food allergies. Conventional wisdom seemed to make things worse, but scientists say new guidelines on introducing peanuts earlier in life appear to be helping.

Runners already face immense physical and mental demands at the starting line. Now there’s an added challenge — rising temperatures could make it harder for elite athletes to break records.

A rare nectar known as “mad honey” is only found in two places in the world. It’s OK to eat a little bit, but too much can be toxic.

🚑 Dramatic rescue: A police officer performed CPR on an unconscious infant pulled from an overturned vehicle after a crash in Fort Worth, Texas. The baby and driver were in stable condition, authorities said.

🪶 Feathery fashion: There was Big Bird energy all over the runways this season. But how did these plumes become a symbol of luxury in the first place?

President Donald Trump said he’s contemplating military action in which African country because of alleged violence against Christians?

A. Kenya

B. Nigeria

C. Rwanda

D. South Africa

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Trump claimed a “mass slaughter” of Christians by Islamist insurgents in Nigeria.

