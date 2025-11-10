A new oil frontier, $2,000 rebate checks, predictable passwords: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

South America is seeing a boom in fossil fuels just as the impacts of the global climate crisis really bite, but it’s raising thorny questions. Here’s how the region became the up-and-coming oil capital of the world.

Ashlee Buzzard packed her 9-year-old daughter into a rental car and left California. Three days later, she returned alone. Investigators said they’ve uncovered wig disguises and a swapped license plate — but no answers about Melodee’s whereabouts.

The Food and Drug Administration plans to remove the lengthy warning on hormone treatments for women with menopause. It’s expected to open up more options for treatment and generate a flood of new prescriptions.

Visa and Mastercard reached a potential deal with retailers to lower fees for merchants, which could also lower prices. However, there’s one big drawback for consumers.

Nuclear codes, voicemail hacks and businesses going bust: These are some of the biggest password blunders. Learn from their mistakes.

😂 A comedy ambassador: Ryan Chen is known as the “Chinese Trump.” He showed CNN’s Mike Valerio around Chongqing and explained how he hopes to use humor to bridge cultural divides. Watch some of his impersonations.

💡 Luxe lighting: Designer Lindsey Adelman handcrafts chandeliers that blend centuries-old techniques with sculptural innovation — proving that light itself can be a work of art.

The average US wedding costs $33,000. Tariffs are expected to push it higher

The US air traffic control system is in desperate need of improvement. Would privatization help?

🚀 A plan written by Jared Isaacman, President Trump’s pick to lead NASA, was leaked. What is the document called?

A. “Galaxy Guide”

B. “Mars Project”

C. “A Stellar Plan”

D. “Project Athena”

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: Flight delays and cancellations from the government shutdown — here’s the latest

🧠 Quiz answer: D. “Project Athena” outlines the billionaire’s sweeping, ambitious and at times controversial plan for the space agency.

