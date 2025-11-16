FAA ends emergency order mandating flight reductions at 40 airports during government shutdown, officials say



By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — Flight reductions at 40 airports mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this month are set to come to an end Monday morning, according to a joint statement from United States Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

The cuts, which began on November 7, reduced air traffic capacity by at least 4% at some of the nation’s busiest airports. As a result, thousands of flight delays and hundreds of cancellations were reported across the country on nearly a daily basis.

“The flight reduction emergency order will be terminated on Monday, November 17 at 6 a.m. This means normal operations can resume across the National Airspace System,” the Sunday statement said.

Major flight disruptions began to dissipate last week after President Donald Trump signed into law a bill to reopen the government, ending the longest government shutdown in US history.

Staffing problems at air traffic control centers across the country also contributed to delays and cancellations, an issue Bedford says is beginning to be resolved.

“Today’s decision to rescind the order reflects the steady decline in staffing concerns across the NAS and allows us to return to normal operations,” Bedford said Sunday. “I am grateful for the hard work of the FAA safety and operations teams and for their focus on the safety of the traveling public.”

The FAA recorded only one staffing issue Sunday, the statement said, adding, “That’s in contrast to a record high of 81 staffing triggers on November 8.”

