5 things to know for Nov. 18: Border Patrol, Epstein files, Gaza, Inflation, Weight loss drugs

Bitcoin just erased all of its gains for this year — and some analysts say more turbulence could be in store for the cryptocurrency. Still, many investors remain bullish and are betting on a major turnaround.

1️⃣ Border Patrol

Border Patrol agents have arrived in Raleigh, North Carolina, with operations expected to begin as early as today. The Department of Homeland Security has said it plans to intensify immigration enforcement in Democrat-led cities, citing a broader effort to arrest undocumented immigrants and crack down on crime. Two state lawmakers were informed Monday about the immigration sweep, which they anticipate will be much smaller than what’s underway in Charlotte. Over the weekend, federal agents arrested more than 130 people there — 44 of whom have a criminal record, including “two known gang members,” DHS officials said. North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said he is aware of the possible operation in his state today and has asked Raleigh residents to remain peaceful and report any wrongdoing to local law enforcement.

2️⃣ Epstein files

The House is set to vote today on a bill seeking to force the release of the Jeffrey Epstein case files. The measure will require a two-thirds majority of the chamber to pass. Last week, Republican leaders were bracing for many members of their party to break from President Donald Trump and vote in support of releasing the files. With Trump now reluctantly supporting the bill, it’s expected to receive even more GOP support. He had fiercely opposed releasing the Epstein files until Sunday, once it became clear he could not halt the bill’s momentum. On Monday, Trump told reporters that he would sign the measure if it came to his desk, noting that he did not want the subject to distract from his administration’s successes.

3️⃣ Gaza

The UN Security Council has approved a US-backed plan that aims to implement a more sustainable peace in Gaza. On Monday, the council passed the US-drafted resolution, which includes the establishment of a so-called “Board of Peace” as a transitional authority. The resolution states that the board will oversee the disarmament of Hamas and other factions — a key Israeli demand — and the reconstruction of Gaza. President Trump wrote on his social media site that he will chair the board, which will include “the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the World.” The resolution also contains a reference to Palestinian statehood, but does not provide a timeline.

4️⃣ Inflation

President Trump claims that inflation and overall prices have fallen during his second term: “Our prices are coming down very substantially on groceries and things,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “They’re already at a much lower level than they were with the last administration.” However, data shows that annual inflation stood at 3% in September, the highest it has been since January. Grocery prices have gained 1.4% between January and September, and consumer prices have risen 1.7% on average during Trump’s second term, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some prices, such as pharmaceuticals and eggs, have seen declines. But many other items, especially those hit by tariffs, have increased in price in recent months.

5️⃣ Weight loss drugs

Facing rising competition in the weight loss market and pressure from President Trump, Novo Nordisk announced Monday that it is cutting prices for its blockbuster obesity and diabetes drugs for cash-paying patients. The move is part of a broader push by drugmakers to offer discounts to Americans who buy medications directly from them rather than through insurance. Novo Nordisk’s announcement that it dropped the prices of Wegovy and Ozempic comes shortly after the drugmaker and rival Eli Lilly struck a major deal with the Trump administration that will expand their access to Medicare and Medicaid in exchange for lower prices.

