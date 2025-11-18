Open racism, mom-and-pop shops, a divided MAGA: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Open racism

Slurs directed at Indian Americans are on the rise, and conservatives such as Kash Patel, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy have been targeted. This type of degrading rhetoric isn’t new, but it’s increasingly prominent from the political right.

2️⃣ A divided MAGA

One of President Donald Trump’s great talents as a politician has been holding together a very disparate coalition. But cracks are starting to show, CNN’s Aaron Blake writes, with these issues causing a rift.

3️⃣ ‘Hunkering down’

Tariff chaos. Payroll and health care expenses. Stressed-out workers. Small mom-and-pop businesses in the US are facing mounting pressure from the affordability crisis.

4️⃣ Kessler twins

The sisters who rose to fame in the 1950s as an entertainment duo died at age 89 by joint assisted suicide. It’s legal in Germany, and Alice and Ellen had said they wanted “to go away together on the same day.”

5️⃣ A huge gamble

Why are so many professional athletes caught up in illegal gambling? It’s not just access — it’s mindset. They’re wired to win, and that same drive makes the thrill of betting hard to resist.

🐬 Finding Mimmo: Despite the noise and busy waterways, a dolphin with a cute nickname has been hanging out in the canals of Venice. Experts hope it returns to the open sea soon, when temperatures drop.

🎶 Girl power: Two years ago, six young women went from relative obscurity to internet fame when a Netflix reality show turned them into the group Katseye. Meet the mastermind behind their image.

