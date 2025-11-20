Skip to Content
Prosecutors move to dismiss charges against Chicago woman accused of ramming her car at law enforcement vehicle

By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

(CNN) — Prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to dismiss federal charges against a woman shot by a Customs and Border Protection agent in Chicago after allegedly ramming into his car, court documents show.

Marimar Martinez, a 30-year-old American citizen, and her co-defendant, Anthony Ruiz – who was driving a different vehicle – had entered not guilty pleas to a federal charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers.

CNN has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

