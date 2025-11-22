Fire erupts on cargo ship at the Port of Los Angeles, triggering major emergency at North America’s busiest port

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — A fire that erupted Friday evening on a cargo ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles — requiring more than 180 firefighters to battle the blaze — is now “substantially contained,” according to a news release Saturday from the seaport.

An electrical fire on a lower deck of the cargo ship One Henry Hudson started at 6:38 p.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. An explosion shook the vessel shortly before 8 p.m., knocking out power to lights and cranes, LAFD said.

A spokesperson with the LAFD said the cargo ship has since been moved. Capt. Erik Scott told CNN Saturday the ship was escorted beyond the Vincent Thomas Bridge around 3 a.m. local time.

No injuries were reported, and all 23 crew members had been evacuated from the ship, authorities said.

The Port of Los Angeles, which describes itself as North America’s busiest, earlier said four of its seven container terminals suspended operations Friday night and a safety zone was established around the ship. Port operations resumed Saturday morning, according to a news release.

“Many of our fire boats are out there. They are trying to cool down this vessel,” fire department Capt. Adam Van Gerpen said at a news conference.

Several cargo containers involved in the blaze carry hazardous materials, requiring firefighters to wear protective suits and oxygen masks, Van Gerpen said. Air quality was being monitored as crews worked overnight to suppress the blaze in the ship’s lower levels.

At 11 p.m. Friday, the LAFD ordered all firefighters off the deck. By midnight, authorities had advised residents in San Pedro and Wilmington to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted and the fire “is no longer burning with the same intensity,” according to a spokesperson for the Port of Los Angeles.

The Long Beach Fire Department, Los Angeles Port Police, and US Coast Guard are also responding to the incident.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement on X that the city is closely monitoring the situation. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the incident, according to his office.

The Panama-flagged cargo ship, built in 2008, had recently arrived from Tokyo, according to the online tracker Vessel Finder.

CNN has reached out to the ship’s management company, Fukujin Kisen, for comment.

CNN’s Sarah Moon and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

