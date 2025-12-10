Energy drink dangers, flooding fears, ski lift rescue: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Tricia Escobedo, CNN

1️⃣ Flooding fears

An atmospheric river is unleashing a torrent of rain across the Pacific Northwest, driving floodwaters toward potentially record-breaking levels. Evacuations are underway in parts of Washington and Oregon as conditions deteriorate rapidly.

2️⃣ Social media history

Some visitors to the US may soon have to provide their social media histories from the prior five years to enter the country, according to a new Trump administration proposal.

3️⃣ Energy drink dangers

He was an avid runner with no vices — and then, suddenly, he experienced left-sided weakness, numbness and sky-high blood pressure. Doctors ran a series of tests, but they all came back negative. Then one day, he told his doctor about his energy drink habit.

4️⃣ Bateman siblings

The state of Jason Bateman’s relationship with his sister Justine has stirred speculation over the years thanks to their differing politics — and now he has shared a tiny bit of insight.

5️⃣ Interstellar space exploration

Voyager 1 is NASA’s deep-space probe — the farthest spacecraft from Earth — and it’s currently exploring interstellar space some 15.8 billion miles away. It could soon become the first spacecraft to reach a historic milestone.

Watch this

⛷️ Rescue on the slopes: A power outage stranded 14 skiers on a Wisconsin chairlift, prompting a swift response from first responders. Everyone was rescued safely.

Top headlines

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter point as expected, lowering borrowing costs for the third time this year

US seized oil tanker off Venezuelan coast, Trump says

Third federal judge grants request to unseal Jeffrey Epstein-related court records

Quiz time

What change did Secretary of State Marco Rubio order US diplomats to make in official communications “to restore decorum and professionalism to the department’s written work”?

A. Remove the Oxford comma

B. Change the font

C. Use “sincerely” at the end of emails

D. Stop using exclamation points

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Check this out

🦍 ‘Pure joy’: This young male gorilla described by photographer Mark Meth-Cohn as “keen to show off his acrobatic flair” earned him the top prize in this year’s Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards.

