Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion, the second largest prize of the year

By Toni Odejimi, CNN

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot drawing has climbed to an estimated $930 million, the second largest prize in 2025, according to a Wednesday statement from the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The jackpot has been growing steadily for the past few months, since the $1.787 billion jackpot in September – the second largest in Powerball history.

If someone wins tonight, they’ll have two payout options: an estimated lump sum of $429 million, or an annuitized prize, where the estimated $930 million is divided into 30 yearly payments. Both options are before taxes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are low – someone would have about a 1 in 292.2 million chance to win. Smaller prizes ranging from $4 up to $1 million carry better odds of winning.

The jackpot in September went to winners in Texas and Missouri, who split the $1.787 billion prize.

Customers in nearly all states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands can buy a ticket for $2. For the five holdout states, Alabama, Utah, Alaska, Hawaii and Nevada, there are a number of reasons including, lobbying and lack of incentives, why they don’t have a lottery.

The Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.