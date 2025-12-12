5 things to know for Dec. 12: Health care, Redistricting battles, Washington floods, Immigration, Artificial intelligence



The FDA intends to put a “black box” warning on Covid-19 vaccines, sources tell CNN. A boxed warning is the agency’s most serious alert and is meant to warn about drug risks.

1️⃣ Health care

President Donald Trump made a surprising bid for bipartisan collaboration on Thursday at the White House’s Congressional Ball, saying he believes Democrats and Republicans will soon work together on health care. The administration is now promising a new health care approach after the Senate rejected competing proposals from both parties. The legislative stalemate comes as millions of Americans could face higher monthly payments in January if enhanced Obamacare subsidies are allowed to lapse. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration will share details on its plan “very soon.”

2️⃣ Redistricting battles

Indiana Republicans have defied President Trump’s pressure campaign to redraw the state’s congressional maps ahead of next year’s midterm elections. On Thursday, 21 Republicans joined 10 Democrats to vote down the proposed map, which would have positioned the GOP to sweep all nine of the state’s US House seats — and potentially help the party retain control of the chamber. Several lawmakers who refused to vote for the map argued their constituents opposed the redistricting. Trump said he hopes Republicans who voted against redrawing the map will face primary challenges from loyal MAGA supporters.

3️⃣ Washington floods

Record flooding in Washington has triggered widespread evacuations and water rescues. Several rivers in the western part of the state are overflowing their banks and are inundating towns with fast-moving floodwater. Dozens of people were rescued in Sumas as water levels reached up to 15 feet on Thursday. Around 100,000 residents statewide face potential evacuations as flood threats intensify, officials said. Many are in Skagit County, where the entire 100-year floodplain has been ordered to evacuate. Meteorologists say a new atmospheric river next week could send even more rain to areas already devastated by floods.

4️⃣ Immigration

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the immediate release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from ICE custody. The Salvadoran man was mistakenly deported earlier this year, prompting a fraught legal battle that has included tense confrontations between the judge and the Justice Department. His case has also come to embody the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown and its aggressive posture seeking to deport immigrants to far-flung countries. His release comes after the administration struggled in recent weeks to find a country willing to quickly accept him.

5️⃣ Artificial intelligence

President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that blocks states from enforcing their own artificial intelligence regulations and instead aims to create a “single national framework” for AI. Silicon Valley leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, have argued that a patchwork of state rules could slow innovation and undermine America’s competitiveness in the global AI race with China, with potential consequences for the economy and national security. Critics, however, worry that the move toward deregulation could let AI companies avoid accountability if their tools harm consumers.

