Tiny cars, haven for wildlife, unlikely allies: Catch up on the day’s stories

Merriam-Webster just became the latest dictionary to choose a word of the year based on our relationship with technology. This one takes aim at all those absurd videos and talking cats.

1️⃣ Tiny cars

President Donald Trump thinks he has an easy solution to a big problem. He wants US factories to manufacture very small cars, like the ones found in Asia and Europe, to help drive down soaring prices. It’s not that simple.

2️⃣ ‘You’re a missing person’

Michelle “Shelley” Newton was allegedly abducted by her mother more than 40 years ago, when she was just a toddler. Thanks to the help of a courageous tipster, she was recently reunited with her family in Kentucky.

3️⃣ Dressed for success

Tight, revealing uniforms can cause girls and young women to feel awkward and self-conscious, and some quit sports as a result. Elite female athletes are speaking up and insisting on changes.

4️⃣ No-man’s land

The Green Belt — an 860-mile corridor along the former border between West Germany and communist East Germany — was once one of the most dangerous places in Europe. Now it’s a haven for wildlife.

5️⃣ Unlikely allies

Some dolphins off the coast of British Columbia appear to have become friends with orcas — a traditional enemy. Scientists think they know why.

Watch this

🦺 Water rescue: A man was stranded on top of his car as floodwaters rose near Seattle. A drone flew in and dropped him a safety vest, giving him a lifeline until a helicopter arrived.

Top headlines

Rob and Michele Reiner’s son will be charged with murder in their deaths

Search for person of interest in Brown University shooting continues as FBI releases new video timeline

Full video showing follow-up strike on alleged drug boat won’t be released to the public, Hegseth says

Check this out

👠 Underground fashion: Glamour and New York City’s subway rarely go hand in hand, but Chanel transformed the grungy setting for a runway show. Take a look.

Quiz time

💬 White House chief of staff Susie Wiles delivered candid and at times unflattering assessments of Trump in interviews with which outlet?

A. Wall Street Journal

B. The New York Times

C. Fox News

D. Vanity Fair

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Most popular in yesterday's newsletter: Video: Why is this devil effigy holding the head of President Trump?

Quiz answer: D. In a series of interviews with Vanity Fair, Wiles spoke frankly about working for the president, saying he "has an alcoholic's personality," despite being known as a teetotaler.

