5 things to know for Dec. 18: Presidential address, Christmas checks, Brown University manhunt, Health care, Boat strikes

A Blue Origin rocket is set to launch a history-making flight today with the first-ever wheelchair user to travel to space. The mission represents a groundbreaking moment for people with disabilities and mobility challenges.

1️⃣ Presidential address

President Donald Trump delivered a primetime address to the nation on Wednesday, touting his economic achievements despite many Americans’ concerns about affordability. He opened his speech by airing grievances against Democrats and his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, blaming them for inflation and rising health care costs. The president went on to pledge fresh relief for Americans in 2026, pointing to new tax measures passed under Republicans’ “one big beautiful bill.” Throughout the address, Trump defended his administration’s actions — from tariffs to his immigration crackdown — though he repeated several false claims that have been previously debunked.

2️⃣ Christmas checks

More than 1.4 million members of the US military will receive checks for $1,776 before Christmas, President Trump announced Wednesday. Trump called the payment the “Warrior Dividend” in honor of the country’s founding in 1776. Trump did not specify how the initiative would be funded, but credited his tariffs for bringing in revenue. “We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs … Nobody deserves it more than our military, and I say congratulations to everybody,” Trump said. A senior administration official told CNN that the Pentagon has been directed to distribute $2.6 billion as a “one-time basic allowance for housing supplement” to all eligible service members in pay grades O-6 and below.

3️⃣ Brown University manhunt

As the manhunt for the Brown University gunman enters another day without a suspect in custody, authorities stress that community tips are crucial to resolving the case. Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help identifying a person shown in a photo who crossed paths with the person of interest. Authorities also released a map showing the streets where the person of interest was present in the hours before Saturday’s attack. Meanwhile, limited security camera footage around the campus building where the attack occurred has spurred questions, including from the White House. The shooting left two students dead and nine injured at the Ivy League school.

4️⃣ Health care

House Republicans have approved a narrow package aimed at lowering health care costs for some Americans in the coming years — marking a win for party leadership, even as some of their members say it falls short of addressing rising prices in 2026. The House voted 216-211 to send the measure to the Senate, which is unlikely to vote on it before lawmakers leave for the holiday recess. However, House Republicans are largely ignoring the issue of the expiring enhanced Obamacare subsidies that help people afford premium costs. Those tax credits are set to expire at the end of the month, likely causing premiums to spike for tens of millions of Americans next year.

5️⃣ Boat strikes

At least four people were killed in the latest US strike on an alleged drug-trafficking boat in international waters. US Southern Command said the vessel, operated by a “designated terrorist organization,” was targeted on Wednesday in the eastern Pacific Ocean. It marks the second US strike this week on an alleged drug boat in the region. At least 99 people have been killed since the US launched Operation Southern Spear in September. The strikes are a part of increased US military action in South America, focused on Venezuela, a nation that President Trump has accused of stealing US “oil, land, and other assets.”

Breakfast browse

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.5 billion after no Wednesday winner

Suddenly, everything feels possible … but then reality bites. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 out of 292.2 million.

Tiny galaxy frogs

These otherworldly creatures are known for their cosmic star-speckled appearance. But now they’re under threat from unethical photographers.

Costly athletic hobbies

Wealthy amateurs are spending big money to compete in endurance events around the world.

The surprising truth about AI’s impact on jobs

Many workers worry about AI disrupting their careers, but there’s no evidence that the technology is doing widespread damage, at least not yet.

‘How do you feel about arresting your own kind?’

That’s the question Juan Peralta says he gets when people hear he’s a recruit at the US Border Patrol Academy. Peralta is Latino, the son of an immigrant — and that’s more common than you might think.

And finally…

▶️ Kobe Bryant’s signed ‘Grinch’ sneakers up for auction

Collectors and fans alike are eager to bid on the basketball legend’s iconic memorabilia. These shoes are expected to sell for millions at an upcoming auction in California.

